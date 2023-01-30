Goshen: Gary Moore's enigmatic jumper back for second attempt over fences at Lingfield

The multi-dimensional Goshen has another chance to tackle the larger obstacles when he lines up at Gary Moore's local track Lingfield on Tuesday.

Already proven on the Flat and over hurdles, the seven-year-old made an eagerly-awaited chasing debut at Ascot on his seasonal bow - but struggled on ground quicker than ideal to trail home well beaten in third.

Since then he has thrived over hurdles in his two most recent outings, winning the Ascot Hurdle before finishing a brave second on a first try at three miles in the rearranged Long Walk Hurdle on Boxing Day.

Image: Goshen jumps to victory in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot

But with an engagement during Lingfield's Winter Million weekend lost to the weather and Moore searching for suitable options before Wincanton's Kingwell Hurdle on February 18.

Goshen has a second bite of the chasing cherry in the At The Races App Market Movers Beginners' Chase that only has a maximum field of three.

"It will be a bit of fun won't it," said Moore. "It's such a great track for a novice and is just down the road - we thought why not? The next race over hurdles he can run in is at Wincanton, otherwise it is the stayers' route and he isn't going to win a Stayers' Hurdle."

Goshen is rated 18lb higher than both Christopher Wood and Quel Destin that stand in opposition, and Moore hopes the race will give a good indication of whether the seven-time hurdles winner has a future over fences.

"We shouldn't really be trying to win a novice chase this year should we," he continued. "But it will tell me if he's good enough to go back over fences next year or not.

"We could have done with some rain really for him, it's not really soft enough for him. But listen, if he can't jump round there (Lingfield), he won't jump round anywhere.

"It's not the way round he likes going but with only three runners he has to take his chance. The cheekpieces are on just to keep him a bit more focussed.

"If it was the other way round he would take a lot of beating, but left-handed and the ground being on the good to soft side might not be a help to him, he would be better on softer going."