Tuesday racing tips: Five horses to follow on Sky Sports Racing from Newcastle, Lingfield and Ffos Las

At The Races expert Declan Rix has five horses to follow from three Sky Sports Racing-covered tracks on Tuesday.

OLD PAINLESS

2.35 Newcastle - Quinnbet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase

The more tactical this Class 3 handicap gets, the better the chance of the slick-jumping OLD PAINLESS, who despite only having five career runs and two starts over fences, already looks like an old chasing pro.

The former Irish point to point winner was trained Donnchadh Doyle, and since joining the Harry Whittington yard, having been bought for £50,000, connections have wasted little time in going over the larger obstacles.

His facile success at Plumpton two starts back was an impressive success under the context of his first start over fences and he again ran well last time out at Kelso, when collared late in heavy ground.

Tuesday's better going should play to strengths more so than likely favourite French Paradoxe, especially if Daryl Jacob gets an easy lead and makes this a test of late speed over the trip.

OSCAR THYNE

2.50 Ffos Las - Allan John (AJ) Memorial Handicap Hurdle

Both market and weather checks are advised before getting OSCAR THYNE onside in this race, on the back of a first run in 81 days. In terms of the former, a clue with regards race-fitness is needed, while concerning the latter, the better the ground, the better his chance.

If all is well, it's not hard to imagine him going close on the back of his most recent third in a Cheltenham handicap at the track's November meeting. On his first start in 517 days, Oscar Thyne ran on nicely late, despite being inconvenienced by the pace drop, given his held-up position throughout.

So far, there have been four individual winners - five in total - from that Cheltenham race, seeing a mark of 123 still workable, despite the 3lb rise.

ENZO D'AIRY

3.00 Lingfield - Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Chase

On his second start after a 653-day absence, ENZO D'AIRY quite possibly "bounced" last time out at Chepstow, in what now looks a decent race, on ground that was possibly just starting to get softer than ideal.

Beforehand however, the Venetia Williams-trained nine-year-old really impressed with his jumping in winning at Chepstow on December 3, although he did get quite tired in the closing stages, maybe not a surprise given his mammoth absence.

Three-pound claimer Shane Quinlan rode him to success that day and keeps the ride here, seeing Enzo D'Aairy effectively run off 124, a mark that doesn't look beyond him just yet.

SHE'S A SAINT

4.00 Ffos Las - Lucky Chancer Mares' Novices' Hurdle

The form of classy Nicky Henderson inmate Luccia will be put to the test here by both SHE'S A SAINT and Poetic Music, who clashed at Newbury back in November, when the Dan Skelton-trained mare finished six lengths ahead of the Fergal O'Brien inmate.

Off level weights, it's hard to see Poetic Music reversing the form, although as a year younger horse, you could possibly argue that she is open to more improvement.

She's A Saint is a lovely mare however, who can make the running and jumps well. A return to slightly softer ground also looks a plus for a horse who won an Irish point-to-point and looks to be a strong stayer over this minimum trip.

LEARNTALOT

4.10 Lingfield - Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap Hurdle

Physically, LEARNTALOT looks the sort to carry on getting better with time so with the Olly Murphy yard in good form at the moment, the son of Ask may finally be able to break his maiden.

The seven-year-old progressed nicely from his seasonal debut at Wetherby - in a race working out - appearing to enjoy the step up to three miles last time out, again at Wetherby. This day, he looked an improved horse, both in terms of form and visually, travelling a bit sweeter and certainly jumping better.

With the horse's trainer having a 26 per cent strike-rate over the last 14 days, Learntalot can hopefully score in a first-time tongue-tie after a breathing operation.