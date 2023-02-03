Weekend Winners: Declan Rix gives us his two best bets including a Dublin Racing Festival NAP

Weekend Winners is back and our expert Declan Rix is keen on a runner on either side of the Irish Sea ahead of a jam-packed Saturday of action.

Red Rookie - 1:45 Sandown

"I think he could be a very well-handicapped horse. I was looking at the Arkle declarations last year and was going 'what the hell is Emma Lavelle doing running this lad here?!'

"I think he was rated 138 and he could've ran in the Grand Annual but he ran a cracker. He was about eight lengths behind Edwardstone before he fell at last, just standing off too far.

"He's been dropped another 2lb - he made his seasonal reappearance at Chepstow behind Fugitif and that form now looks even better given what he did at Cheltenham last weekend."

Weveallbeencaught - 1:20 Leopardstown

"I do like Weveallbeencaught and I think he should be shorter than 11/2, I really do.

"The Twiston-Davies camp hold him in such high regard and he made a pleasing debut behind Hermes Allen - that form has been franked earlier in the season on the old course.

"He won really well on the new course from Rock My Way - I think he'll love the big galloping track of Leopardstown and has more experience than the favourite Good Land.

"I think he should be pushing favouritism or at least second-favourite."

