Today on Sky Sports Racing: Nigel Twiston-Davies looks to have leading chance at Hereford

The Nigel Twiston-Davies team will be disappointed if they don’t leave Hereford with a Sunday winner in the shape of the unexposed handicap hurdler Jasmiwa, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.03 Hereford - Twiston-Davies team could strike with Jasmiwa

Not many come into this race with much form, so last time out winner Jasmiwa will surely be a popular choice in the Cazoo Handicap Hurdle (4:03) for the Nigel Twiston-Davies team.

The five-year-old was very impressive at Ffos Las on handicap debut and remains in the same grade under Sam Twiston-Davies, albeit off a 7lb higher mark.

Sure Listen was a shock 40/1 winner at Taunton in December, and carries just 10st 2lb so could be dangerous under James Best.

3.03 Hereford - Prime Pretender to finally get off the mark?

The Jacob Cooper Handicap Chase (3:03) looks as good a chance as any for the frustrating Prime Pretender, going for glory at the 14th attempt.

Adam Wedge takes the ride as he moves up in trip for Evan Williams but faces Out The Glen who managed to win on three occasions last year.

Out The Glen (Olly Murphy) and Icaque De L'Isle (Richard Bandey) have also ran with plenty of credit in recent starts and will need noting.

3.33 Hereford - Quality veterans contest tight handicap

Plenty of old favourites line up among nine declared for the Black Mountain Botanicals Handicap Chase (3:33).

Evan Williams and Adam Wedge have another decent chance with Court Royale, who has been freshened up following a win and placed effort at the end of last year.

Quite a few of his rivals return after disappointing runs, but not Kim Bailey's Starovski, who looks to land a first victory over fences after a third last time out - David Bass takes the ride.

Watch every race from Hereford, live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday 5 February.