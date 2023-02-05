Ladbrokes Novice Chase: Mighty Potter impresses at Leopardstown; 6/4 for Turners' Novices' Chase

Mighty Potter was a straightforward winner of the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at Leopardstown for Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell.

The even-money favourite raced near the head of the field of six throughout and was easily able to pull clear when asked around the final bend.

Comfortably ahead at the last fence, the six-year-old only pulled further away to prevail by eight and a half lengths from Adamantly Chosen.

In doing so he backed up his Grade One victory in the Drinmore Chase and gave Russell a first top-level triumph since he called a temporary halt to his retirement.

Elliott said: "He's a good horse and we've got a few nice novice chasers.

"Jack (Kennedy) was full of confidence after the last day. We watched the race together and he was happy that Davy let him roll on when he did.

"The further he goes, he drops his head, gets low and gallops. I was a bit nervous. I thought we'd win the first but we were a bit unlucky, got a bit far back.

"A few of our big shots yesterday didn't run and he was kind of our first real one that had to win.

"He's settling better now, before he was keen. I love that when he gets to the front he spits it out and from the last to the line he drops his head and gallops."

Coral make Mighty Potter the 6-4 favourite for the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and Elliott confirmed that will be the target - with Kennedy hopefully recovered from his broken leg and available to ride.

The trainer said: "The Turners is definitely where he's going and hopefully this man beside me (Kennedy) gets the OK to be back riding him. If he doesn't Davy is there, but we're hoping this man is back."

Mighty Potter was pulled up in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at last year's Festival, but Elliott has no fears about returning to Prestbury Park.

He added: "He's a stronger horse now. He left his hind legs in a hurdle that day and Jack didn't knock him around. We probably should have pulled him up straight away, but he said he'd jump another hurdle or two to get his confidence."