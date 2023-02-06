Today on Sky Sports Racing: Challow Hurdle contender looks to get back on track at Fontwell

It would be a bit of a shock if Kilbeg King can’t get back to winning ways at Fontwell after running behind the Ballymore favourite Hermes Allen last time out.

2.30 Fontwell - Challow sixth returns to calmer waters

Kilbeg King was in the deep end when sixth in the Challow Hurdle last time behind Hermes Allen and returns to a much easier level in this Cazoo Novices' Hurdle (2:30).

Anthony Honeyball's eight-year-old lost his unbeaten record at Newbury, having won a bumper and then a Ffos Las maiden with ease earlier this season.

Of his rivals, Red Windsor is worth considering having won a novice event at this track last time out, while the experienced Red Happy has a rating of 120 but needs to get back to that form after some shocking runs.

1.55 Fontwell - Unit Sixtyfour to go in again?

The At The Races App Form Study Handicap Chase (1:55) could well be at the mercy of Unit Sixtyfour, who is chasing a hat-trick and has been in cracking form for the Owners Group.

The Ben Pauling team is in great form and they will have Beau Morgan on board to take off a valuable 7lb and that helps offset the penalty picked up for victory last time.

A former Pauling-trained horse in Pawpaw is thriving for David Bridgewater - he looks the most likely rival after a good second at Plumpton last time.

8.00 Wolverhampton - Glen Buck bids to win again

Glen Buck looked very smart when coming from last to first to win on debut at Newcastle and could defy a penalty in the Huge Daily Boosts Only BetUK Novice Stakes (8:00).

Top-level opposition is hard to come by in this heat, so the Lope De Vega gelding will be expected to make it two from two under Jack Mitchell.

Marayel is the highest rated of the others at 68, but maybe Screaming Leeagale can improve from a decent sixth on debut at Kempton.

Watch Fontwell and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday February 6.