Oisin Murphy: Jockey secures ride on Missed The Cut in Neom Turf Cup for George Boughey as he returns from 14-month ban

Oisin Murphy has a ride to relish upon his return to the saddle as he is due to partner Missed The Cut in the Neom Turf Cup on February 25.

The jockey is approaching the end of a 14-month suspension imposed by the British Horseracing Authority after he admitted to breaking Covid rules, misleading the regulator and prejudicial conduct, plus two alcohol breaches.

Murphy's ban expires on February 16 and he has been forging a new connection with Newmarket trainer George Boughey, whose colt Missed The Cut holds an entry for the Group Three Neom Turf Cup at Riyadh on February 25.

The race is part of the hugely valuable Saudi Cup meeting and it is Murphy who will take the ride as Boughey seeks a regular jockey for the horse throughout the upcoming season.

"Oisin Murphy currently will ride him. It's taken quite a lot of brainpower throughout his career so far, he's had a number of jockeys and I think a horse like him probably deserves to have a jockey that's going to try and ride him wherever possible," he said.

"I had a long chat to Oisin at the back end of last year when we were trying to make a plan for him. William Buick and Ryan Moore traditionally ride mine whenever they can but I think, at their own admission, they won't be able to ride him come the summer.

"They both were available to ride him in Saudi but we're just prolonging the inevitable and I want someone who is going to be able to create a bond with the horse."

Murphy has ridden the Missed The Cut both at home and in a racecourse gallop at Chelmsford in a newly-established alliance between trainer and jockey.

"He's done plenty of work, he's been to Chelmsford to ride him the other morning and he's delighted with him," said Boughey. "It's a bit of a new thing, Oisin has only ridden one winner for me so it's not really a relationship that's had much to go at so far.

"He's obviously a fantastic rider and I'm delighted to have him on board. He's ridden at Newmarket and he went to Chelmsford the other morning, his work has been pretty good and there are few better men to know what a top class horse looks like than Oisin."