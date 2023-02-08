Today on Sky Sports Racing: Laura Morgan and Brian Hughes set for big day at Southwell

Brian Hughes and Laura Morgan will both be heading to Southwell on Wednesday afternoon optimistic of landing at least one winner, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.05 Southwell - Morgan team bid to go in again

This Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase (2:05) will take a bit of solving but the place to start has to be Morgan's Here We Have It for 7lb claimer Lewis Dobb.

He is the only runner in this race who won last time out, having landed the odds over course and distance two months ago, and is the likely favourite.

Treshnish was behind the reopposing rival last time and rates the likeliest danger, especially with Brian Hughes in the saddle for Sue Smith.

2.40 Southwell - Another Hughes winner?

If Brian Hughes has not already got off the mark, he could well do so in the Follow Us @vickers.bet Mares' Handicap Hurdle (2:40) with Sorceress Medea.

She makes a stable debut for Morgan as well as a handicap debut off a mark of 94, which could well be exploited here.

At A Pinch is another who could well improve after just three hurdle starts for the Harry Eustace team, while top-weight Midnight Callisto is another danger for the Anthony Honeyball team.

4.10 Southwell - Rarebit can continue hot streak

Cameron Iles enjoyed a first win in the saddle on Roger Rarebit eight days ago at Ffos Las and will look to double up in the Vickers.Bet Independent Family Owned Bookmaker Handicap Hurdle (4:10).

Tom Lacey's six-year-old could not have been more impressive last time and will have the visor retained. He also has the handy benefit of Iles' 10lb claim.

Tom George's Dom Bosco remains a maiden but was a good fourth on his handicap debut and is worth another look having been dropped 2lb.

Watch Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday February 8.