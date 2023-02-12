Today on Sky Sports Racing: Kevin Stott set to star among seven races at Southwell on Sunday

Southwell is the star of the show on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday with seven races to get stuck into, all live from 1.50pm.

3.50 Southwell - The X O & Trabajo Detecho clash in 3YO feature

Jockey Kevin Stott has a lead of six over rival Danny Muscutt in the race to be crowned All-Weather champion jockey on Finals Day on April 7 and heads to Southwell with three good rides on the card, including in the feature event (3.50).

The three-year-old-only It's Time To Turn To Talksport Handicap looks a trappy contest with five runners heading to post and Stott booked to ride leading contender The X O for John Ryan.

A son of Zoffany, The X O has been a consistent performer, finishing second on his first two starts last year before getting off the mark over this course and distance last month. He should have more to come on his second start in handicap company from a mark of 80.

The chief rival looks to be Roger Fell's Trabajo Detecho, the mount of Joanna Mason off a lowly 8st 4lb, he was the subject of a big gamble when scoring at Newcastle two starts back and drops down to six furlongs after chasing home Comedian Leader at the same track last time.

Andrew Balding's Matching Sox looked smart when scoring on debut over five furlongs at Kempton last August but has been well held in two starts this year so far.

1.50 Southwell - Walking On Clouds seeks fifth win in seven

A strong renewal of the Betuk's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Amateur Jockeys' Handicap (1.50) opens the card, with Grant Tuer appearing to have found a good opportunity for Walking On Clouds to score for a fifth time on the all-weather.

The four-year-old has been in flying form for the yard, only out of the top two once in eight starts and now drops down to five furlongs.

David Evans' Level Up could make a very speedy turnaround after winning over course and distance on Friday with Sophie Bain in the saddle seeking a first career victory.

The Paul Midgely-trained Thrilla In Manila was a course and distance winner two starts back, but needs to bounce back from a disappointing effort on New Year's Day.

3.20 Southwell - Less Is More tops 14-runner Novice field

Julie Camacho's Less Is More returns to the scene of her debut victory in the Scu Fancies Expert Tips By BetUK Restricted Novice Stakes (3.20) and should be in contention if able to reproduce the performance from October last year when a surprise 25/1 winner.

She does though have to concede weight to her 13 rivals, including interesting newcomer Crown Land for George Boughey and Saffie Osborne.

Rod Millman's Just A Spark has run well in his two starts to date including when runner-up here on his last outing and David Probert is a notable booking.

One of Muscutt's leading chances on the card is John Butler's Originally, who has shown some promise on his two career starts to date.

Sunday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, February 12.