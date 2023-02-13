Today on Sky Sports Racing: Gloire D'athon seeks four-timer at Plumpton for Sarah Humphrey plus Wolverhampton action

It is a strong start to a big week on Sky Sports Racing with top jumping from Plumpton and evening flat action at Wolverhampton, all live from 1.30pm.

3.00 Plumpton - Gloire D'athon takes on five in bid for fabulous four-timer

Cambridgeshire-based trainer Sarah Humphrey does not have many horses to call upon but Gloire D'athon has been flying her flag high this season, contributing to three of the team's five victories in total this season.

After scoring already over fences at Huntingdon, Worcester and Sandown, the seven-year-old now goes for a four-timer in the Tie The Knot Wedding Catering Novices' Handicap Chase (3.00). He is up 3lb from the latest victory with the experienced Aidan Coleman back on board.

Fresh from a memorable Saturday double at Newbury, including the Betfair Hurdle, local trainer Chris Gordon sends three here, including one of Gloire D'athon's chief rivals Lord Baddesley.

The eight-year-old is embarking on a second stint over the larger obstacles and showed some promise when fourth at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Seamus Mullins has four at Plumpton on Monday with Sheldon perhaps his best hope of a winner as the seven-year-old looks for a third victory over fences.

Image: Gloire D'athon, ridden by Tom Scudamore, on the way to winning during day one of the Tingle Creek meeting at Sandown

2.30 Plumpton - Gordon pair take on King's Klitschko

Gordon arrives double-handed for the Strong Flavours Catering Maiden Hurdle (2.30) with Huntingdon bumper winner Diamond Egg looking the stable's main chance.

Owned by the Henrietta Knight Racing Syndicate, the five-year-old made a pleasing start in Listed company at Cheltenham on New Year's Day last year before another good effort at Kempton.

That second start was behind Alan King's Gitche Gumee, which should give the trainer a good handle on where his runner Klitschko - also a Huntingdon bumper winner - should feature after filling the places in two starts over hurdles to date.

Gordon's Invictus De Brion - the mount of the trainer's son Freddie - was a bumper winner here in September but has disappointed in his first two starts over hurdles.

Image: Invictus De Brion and Tom Cannon in action at Kempton

7.00 Wolverhampton - Mick Appleby trio headlined by hat-trick hero War In Heaven

A quality 13 runners go forward for the feature on Wolverhampton's evening card, the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap (7.00) with leading All-Weather trainer Mick Appleby responsible for three.

The headline act of that trio is hat-trick hero War In Heaven, who has risen 15lb in the handicap after those three successful trips to Dunstall Park last month.

He'll face one of his toughest challenges to date against another three-time course and distance winner Civil Law, who himself goes in search of a hat-trick for Roger Teal and Jack Mitchell.

Charlie Appleby has two in Godolphin blue in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Fillies' Novice Stakes (6.30) with previous Wolverhampton runner-up Mountain Song and debutant Eternal Hope up against Charlie Fellowes' Newmarket winner Cloudbreaker.

Watch every race from Plumpton and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, February 13.