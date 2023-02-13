Betfair Ascot Chase: Fakir D'oudairies, Shishkin and Pic D'orhy among seven to stand their ground for Grade One

All eyes will be on the Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing, as Fakir D'oudairies and Shishkin prepare to clash in the Grade One feature.

The pair, who boast four top-level victories a piece, are among seven to have stood their ground at the latest confirmation stage for the race.

Joseph O'Brien's Fakir D'oudairies beat seven rivals to the prize last year and looks set to head once more across the Irish Sea en route to a shot at a now wide-open Ryanair Chase, following news on Monday of a setback for long-time ante-post favourite Allaho.

Former Clarence House Chase star Shishkin looks set to tackle the two-mile-and-five-furlong trip for the first time but Nicky Henderson has been confident the nine-year-old will relish the extra distance.

Paul Nicholls has had this race in mind for Pic D'orhy ever since his victory in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton, while Kim Bailey includes 2021 Clarence House Chase winner First Flow.

Aye Right (Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford), Millers Bank (Alex Hales) and Minella Drama (Donald McCain) complete the field.

Ryanair clues aplenty at Ascot

Image: Allaho will not bid for a third Ryanair Chase title after suffering an abdominal bleed

Allaho's setback has opened up the Ryanair Chase market, with stablemate Blue Lord now the new 11/4 favourite with SkyBet.

An impressive victory in the Ascot Chase, though, could see any number of rivals move to the top of the market with a number of Blue Lord's potential challengers on show.

Fakir D'oudairies can now be backed for Cheltenham at 3/1, while Shishkin looks likely to target the Ryanair after Ascot this weekend and is now 7/2 in the betting for Cheltenham.

In a wide-open contest, which features on the Thursday of the Festival, Conflated is now 4/1, Fury Road 9/2 and Pic D'orhy and Envoi Allen each 8/1.