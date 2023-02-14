Today on Sky Sports Racing: Gary Moore's Movethechains out to strike at Lingfield again after Welsh National fifth

Local favourites could once again come to the fore as Lingfield takes centre stage on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, before an evening all-weather card at Newcastle, all live from 1.30pm.

4.10 Lingfield - Moore's Movethechains seeks fifth Lingfield victory

Having been cruelly denied his very own 'Gold Cup' when Lingfield's Winter Million meeting was abandoned, Gary Moore's Movethechains is back at his beloved track.

He tops the weights for the feature Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap Chase (4.10) looking for a fifth course victory.

All of those previous successes came during the 2021/22 season and the nine-year-old returned this season in December's Welsh Grand National at Chepstow, finishing fifth of the 17 runners. That effort proved he should have no issues with the marathon three-mile-and-five-furlong journey here.

Warren Greatrex looks like saddling the main danger with six-year-old Art Of Illusion, a runner-up at Plumpton last month, with James Bowen back in the plate.

Pemberley is a former Sussex National runner-up but needs to bounce back from a disappointing effort in that same race at start of January.

3.00 Lingfield - Scipion & Hudson De Grugy go for first win over fences

It may be just a four-runner affair but the At The Races App Expert Tips Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (3.00) looks a competitive tactical affair as all arrive with something to prove.

Gary Moore's Hudson De Grugy wears a first-time visor having disappointed in three starts so far over fences, jumping poorly at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Tom Lacey's Scipion tries cheekpieces for similar reasons but was a promising hurdler last season and a return to his best form could be good enough to win this.

Micky Hammond runs Not What It Seems, who is finding his inflated mark more difficult to deal with, having put together three wins in a row over hurdles, while Seigneur Des As returns from wind surgery.

Image: Hudson De Grugy

6.30 Newcastle - Classy sprinters clash in feature

The Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap (6.30) has attracted a classy field of eight, headed by former all-weather champion Diligent Harry.

Clive Cox's five-year-old has not got his head in front since that day in April 2021 but showed a spark of life when going down by a neck to Annaf in the Listed Kachy Stakes at Lingfield 10 days ago.

Trainer Scott Dixon landed a nice gamble at Southwell on Sunday and sends one of his most exciting stars in the highly progressive Fine Wine.

He steps up to six furlongs after scoring over the minimum trip at Southwell and here at the end of last year.

John Quinn's Brazen Bolt steps up in class after victory over course and distance last month.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Lingfield and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, February 14.