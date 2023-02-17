Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield and Southwell all-weather action keeps things busy on Friday

There’s competitive all-weather action at Lingfield and Southwell on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, plus jockey Page Fuller is a special guest on Get In after her return from a mid-race stroke.

3.20 Lingfield - Unforgotten, Starshiba & Lord Rapscallion clash in feature

John and Thady Gosden's Unforgotten made a memorable return to action after a 659-day break when a ready winner over this course and distance two weeks ago.

The five-year-old, a half-brother to Dante winner Thunderous, had cost 150,000gns as a yearling and was easily good enough to win off an opening handicap mark of 86.

He has been put up 4lb for that victory and carries joint top weight here against seven rivals in the Spreadex Sports First Goalscorer Insurance Handicap (3.20).

David O'Meara's Starshiba was three lengths behind Unforgotten last time but is a dual course and distance winner and a return to his best form would see him in contention.

Stuart Williams' Lord Rapscallion is being asked to tackle a mile for the first time since August 2021 after finishing fourth over seven furlongs here last month.

Larado was pitched in at Listed level by Mick Appleby as an outsider in the Tandridge Stakes earlier this month but could feature now in calmer waters.

2.50 Lingfield - Choisya & Spring Promise contest strong novice event

The talkSPORT Powered By Fans Fillies' Novice Stakes (2.50) could be a race to unearth a star of the future as Southwell winner Choisya meets another promising Godolphin runner in Spring Promise.

The former, who shoulders a 7lb penalty under Ross Coakley, was on top of things late in that victory last month, beating the useful Copy Artist over seven furlongs.

Appleby's Spring Promise, meanwhile, showed plenty of promise when green on debut behind Star Guest before being narrowly headed in the final strides by another stablemate Veil Of Shadows at Kempton earlier this month. The trainer reaches for first-time cheekpieces and Jamie Spencer takes over in the plate.

Puntarelle showed some promise in two runs as a juvenile on the turf last summer and is an intriguing runner on her all-weather debut for Jonathan Portman.

6.15 Southwell - Last-time winners meet in handicap battle

Over at Southwell, the It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Handicap (6.15) features a fascinating match-up between two horses on a very similar trajectory.

Both Charlie Hills' Midnightattheoasis and Sean Woods' Lady Nagin step into handicap company for the first time having landed a six-furlong maiden at this track last month.

The former is handed an opening mark of 71 with Kieran Shoemark keeping the ride after a cosy success last time.

Williams' Arbaawi was a course and distance winner in December but has been hit and miss since that day.

Fuller joins Get In after remarkable return

Luke Harvey and Jason Weaver are back on Friday night with the most entertaining show in racing, Get In, joined by special guest Page Fuller.

The young jockey star made a welcome return to the track this week, five months after suffering a stroke mid-race.

The 27-year-old will reflect on her remarkable recovery and plans for the future.

