Ascot Chase live on Sky Sports Racing: Nicky Henderson expecting Shishkin to relish step up in trip against Fakir d'Oudairies

Joseph O'Brien and Paul Nicholls believe Shishkin has it all to prove in Saturday's Ascot Chase as Nicky Henderson's star seeks to bounce back to winning ways.

The wheels have somewhat fallen off the former Arkle winner ever since pulling up in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at last year's Cheltenham Festival and he trailed home a distant third in the Tingle Creek when last seen in December.

He now steps up to two-miles-and-five-furlongs and meets O'Brien's defending Ascot Chase champion Fakir d'Oudairies and Nicholls' Silviniaco Conti Chase winner Pic D'Orhy among five rivals in this weekend's Grade One feature.

Here is what connections of the top three in the market have told Sky Sports Racing this week...

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Fakir d'Oudairies…

"He has been around for a little while but he's not an old horse. Since he was a juvenile he's been running in Grade Ones and been competitive just about every year.

"I think he's in great nick and we were quite pleased with his run at Thurles the last day and hoping that sets him up well for a good race here.

"They're very different conditions from when he won the race last year but he's performed on better ground. As long as it's not too dry, he'll be fine.

"The question is: Will we meet the same Shishkin that beat Energumene in the Clarence House? He goes up in distance and has a little bit to prove. We're rated 10lb inferior but we've got a consistent horse. We can generally count on our horse to turn up and put up a good fight.

"Pic D'Orhy has been super impressive this season and is certainly a proper contender. We're scared of him but we're still very confident that our horse is in good shape."

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Shishkin…

"He's in good form but is a hard horse to gauge because he's not a brilliant work horse. Nico [De Boinville, jockey] rode him on Saturday and was very happy.

"We've got to hope the ground is alright at Ascot, that'd be my only concern.

"We've had to tinker with his palate but that should help him. I'd be surprised if it doesn't.

"He fights and he stays but I'm hoping in a race like this that he'll be able to travel at his own pace. If I've got it wrong then we'll have to supplement him in the Champion Chase!"

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Pic D'Orhy…

"He's a big, strong horse and has only just about got to full maturity, is quite assured with his jumping now and is just in a good place.

"He's always been a bit light but he's just starting to fill out. He just needed that time to bring out his best and hopefully we're there now. He's just got to up his game a little bit because it's a Grade One but he's won on the track and he'll love the ground.

"Fakir d'Oudairies I think is the one to beat and Shishkin has plenty to prove but if he comes back to his best he's obviously very smart.

"All in all, it's a very interesting race."

