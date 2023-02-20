Today on Sky Sports Racing: Oisin Murphy heads to Newcastle with six chances on Monday's all-weather card

Sky Sports Racing viewers get their first look at Oisin Murphy since his return as the former champion jockey heads to Newcastle for six rides on Monday.

Newcastle 6.30 - Classy pedigrees on show in hot Novice Stakes

The talkSPORT Download The App Novice Stakes (6.30) could unearth a future star as eight do battle in what looks on paper a very strong event.

James Ferguson and Danny Muscutt won the race last year and they hand a first start to 350,000gns purchase Canberra Legend, a half-brother to Chester Vase winner Youth Spirit, who holds a Derby entry for later this year.

Murphy teams up with Marco Botti with fellow newcomer Carbis Bay, a well-bred son of Siyouni and related to Churchill Stakes winner Let's Go.

Of those with proven form, the standard is set by Archie Watson's United Force, who steps up to a mile after finishing placed on two starts including when beaten a length by favourite Razoni here 11 days ago.

Newcastle 5.00 - Buxted Too aims for four-timer

The opener at Newcastle will see Ian Williams' Buxted Too bidding for a four-timer in the BetUK's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Handicap (5.00) under Paul Mulrennan.

The five-year-old beat the re-opposing Jubilee Girl over this course and distance two starts back, with Karl Burke's challenger, ridden by Sam James, now receiving 9lbs.

Murphy gets aboard a fascinating contender as Green Planet makes a first start for Jedd O'Keefe, having failed to fire over hurdles - and one go over fences - for Alan King.

Kevin Stott arrives with a lead of six over Muscutt in the race to be All-Weather champion jockey and kicks his night off on Casa Luna, who makes a first appearance for Philip Kirby after three good-placed efforts for Roger Varian.

Image: Murphy made a winning return on board Jupiter Express at Chelmsford on Thursday last week

Lingfield 3.35 - Gabriel's Getaway takes on seven rivals

The Class 4 Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap Chase (3.35) over two miles is the feature contest on the card at Lingfield and eight go to post in a wide-open affair.

Anthony Honeyball has been in a fine run of form recently - operating at above a 30 per cent strike rate in February - and Gabriel's Getaway has taken advantage.

The six-year-old won 13 days ago on chasing debut at Taunton and could be seriously well treated if he can continue to build on that performance.

David Pipe saddles Dindin who comes into this contest off the back of second-placed effort at Fontwell 14 days ago.

