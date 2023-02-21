Today on Sky Sports Racing: Royal Ascot form on offer at Southwell

Albany Stakes seventh Elvenia has not been seen since her run at Royal Ascot and returns with a decent chance for the Kevin Ryan team at Southwell on Tuesday.

7.00 Southwell - Albany also-ran returns at Southwell

Elvenia will be expected to make it two wins from three starts under Neil Callan in this talkSPORT Powered By Fans Fillies' Novice Stakes (7:00).

She made a taking racecourse debut when winning at Newcastle first time up, before finishing a creditable seventh behind eventual Breeders' Cup heroine Meditate in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Assuming she has trained on, she ought to land this for the Kevin Ryan team with 72-rated Medici Chapel a possible danger for the John and Thady Gosden team.

George Boughey's Class Member was fourth on debut and should improve for that effort at Wolverhampton.

4.55 Southwell - Last-time-out winners clash

Charlie Johnston's last-time-out winner Krona will surely be a short price to go in again in the talkSPORT Handicap (4:55).

The three-year-old filly improved considerably for a step up in trip on handicap debut with a wide-margin success and could well defy the penalty here.

Foinix is the other last-time-out victor in the four-runner field and rates a serious danger, having bolted up at Chelmsford for the Gay Kelleway team.

5.30 Southwell - Unexposed rivals take in hot handicap

The talkSPORT Download The App Handicap (5:30) looks particularly tricky, with several in-form runners making up the eight runners in this Class 5 field.

Returning former champion jockey Oisin Murphy has the plum ride on No Saint for Michael Bell, who got off the mark last time under Dylan Hogan and can probably find a spot of further improvement.

Aclaimed Art is one to also consider from the James Tate team, with Rossa Ryan taking the ride following a narrow success at Kempton last time.

Watch Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday February 21.