Today on Sky Sports Racing: James Fanshawe's Hickory hunting perfect four-timer at Southwell on Thursday

James Fanshawe's Hickory hunting perfect four-timer at Southwell on Thursday

Hickory bidding to make it four from four in feature handicap at Southwell on Thursday; leading All-Weather horse of the year Walking On Clouds seeks sixth victory of the campaign; watch every race from Southwell, Newcastle and Sedgefield live on Sky Sports Racing

Wednesday 22 February 2023 15:40, UK

Southwell Flat all-weather general view
Southwell hosts a competitive seven-race card on Thursday, all live on Sky Sports Racing

There are three top meetings to get stuck into on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, including the appearance of the leading All-Weather horse of the year, all live from 1pm.

3.35 Southwell - Unbeaten Hickory faces hat-trick seeking Eligible

The feature Spreadex Sports Live Uk Racing Streaming Handicap (3.35) comes bang in the middle of Southwell's seven-race card and looks a cracker with 11 runners lining up.

James Fanshawe's Hickory will be well-fancied as the five-year-old bids to make it four from four with a step up in grade here to class three company. As he did for two previous wins on the all-weather at Kempton, Danny Muscutt gets the ride.

He is likely to be firmly tested by Michael and David Easterby's Eligible, who arrives in search of a third successive course and distance success.

Justcallmepete is another in flying form of late, finding only one too good here last time when denied a five-timer under Dougie Costello.

Chola Empire is another former course and distance winner who may have just bumped into one too good at Kempton earlier this month.

Eligible ridden by Paul Mulrennan (right) on their way to winning the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap at Southwell
Eligible, ridden by Paul Mulrennan (right), on the way to winning the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap at Southwell

2.25 Southwell - Walking On Clouds out for sixth win of the season

Racegoers at Southwell will be treated to a sight of the prolific Walking On Clouds in the Betuk's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Handicap (2.25).

Grant Tuer's four-year-old leads the way in the race to be crowned All-Weather horse of the year, with a £100,000 bonus on offer, after five victories this winner, four of which have come at this track, including over five furlongs 11 days ago.

Shalaa Asker is a dual course and distance winner for Adrian Keatley, including last time out 13 days ago, and is up 5lb for that recent triumph.

Pinwheel is a fascinating runner for George Baker and Trevor Whelan as he returns from a lengthy absence and has been given a wind operation since last seen in the summer.

5.00 Newcastle - Qaasid tops five under a penalty

Newcastle's evening card kicks off with a trappy-looking contest, the Huge Daily Boosts Only At Betuk Handicap (5.00) over 10 furlongs.

Julie Camacho's Qaasid showed a great attitude to narrowly claim victory over this course and distance two weeks ago and Graham Lee will ride from a 5lb higher mark.

Roger Varian and David Egan are represented by Dinoo with the five-year-old looking to build on a good effort at Wolverhampton last time. He is yet to add to his sole victory on the all-weather but has been running well of late and remains on a competitive mark.

Thursday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Southwell, Newcastle and Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, February 23.

