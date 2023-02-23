Today on Sky Sports Racing: James Fanshawe's Hickory hunting perfect four-timer at Southwell on Thursday

There are three top meetings to get stuck into on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, including the appearance of the leading All-Weather horse of the year, all live from 1pm.

3.35 Southwell - Unbeaten Hickory faces hat-trick seeking Eligible

The feature Spreadex Sports Live Uk Racing Streaming Handicap (3.35) comes bang in the middle of Southwell's seven-race card and looks a cracker with 11 runners lining up.

James Fanshawe's Hickory will be well-fancied as the five-year-old bids to make it four from four with a step up in grade here to class three company. As he did for two previous wins on the all-weather at Kempton, Danny Muscutt gets the ride.

He is likely to be firmly tested by Michael and David Easterby's Eligible, who arrives in search of a third successive course and distance success.

Justcallmepete is another in flying form of late, finding only one too good here last time when denied a five-timer under Dougie Costello.

Chola Empire is another former course and distance winner who may have just bumped into one too good at Kempton earlier this month.

Image: Eligible, ridden by Paul Mulrennan (right), on the way to winning the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap at Southwell

2.25 Southwell - Walking On Clouds out for sixth win of the season

Racegoers at Southwell will be treated to a sight of the prolific Walking On Clouds in the Betuk's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Handicap (2.25).

Grant Tuer's four-year-old leads the way in the race to be crowned All-Weather horse of the year, with a £100,000 bonus on offer, after five victories this winner, four of which have come at this track, including over five furlongs 11 days ago.

Shalaa Asker is a dual course and distance winner for Adrian Keatley, including last time out 13 days ago, and is up 5lb for that recent triumph.

Pinwheel is a fascinating runner for George Baker and Trevor Whelan as he returns from a lengthy absence and has been given a wind operation since last seen in the summer.

5.00 Newcastle - Qaasid tops five under a penalty

Newcastle's evening card kicks off with a trappy-looking contest, the Huge Daily Boosts Only At Betuk Handicap (5.00) over 10 furlongs.

Julie Camacho's Qaasid showed a great attitude to narrowly claim victory over this course and distance two weeks ago and Graham Lee will ride from a 5lb higher mark.

Roger Varian and David Egan are represented by Dinoo with the five-year-old looking to build on a good effort at Wolverhampton last time. He is yet to add to his sole victory on the all-weather but has been running well of late and remains on a competitive mark.

