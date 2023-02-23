Today on Sky Sports Racing: James Fanshawe's Hickory hunting perfect four-timer at Southwell on Thursday

Hickory bidding to make it four from four in feature handicap at Southwell on Thursday; leading All-Weather horse of the year Walking On Clouds seeks sixth victory of the campaign; watch every race from Southwell, Newcastle and Sedgefield live on Sky Sports Racing
Wednesday 22 February 2023 15:40, UK
There are three top meetings to get stuck into on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, including the appearance of the leading All-Weather horse of the year, all live from 1pm.
The feature Spreadex Sports Live Uk Racing Streaming Handicap (3.35) comes bang in the middle of Southwell's seven-race card and looks a cracker with 11 runners lining up.
James Fanshawe's Hickory will be well-fancied as the five-year-old bids to make it four from four with a step up in grade here to class three company. As he did for two previous wins on the all-weather at Kempton, Danny Muscutt gets the ride.
Barry Geraghty, Tony Keenan and Vanessa Ryle are back to review the weekend's action as well as answer your #CheltenhamFestival questions.
He is likely to be firmly tested by Michael and David Easterby's Eligible, who arrives in search of a third successive course and distance success.
Justcallmepete is another in flying form of late, finding only one too good here last time when denied a five-timer under Dougie Costello.
Chola Empire is another former course and distance winner who may have just bumped into one too good at Kempton earlier this month.
Racegoers at Southwell will be treated to a sight of the prolific Walking On Clouds in the Betuk's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Handicap (2.25).
Grant Tuer's four-year-old leads the way in the race to be crowned All-Weather horse of the year, with a £100,000 bonus on offer, after five victories this winner, four of which have come at this track, including over five furlongs 11 days ago.
Shalaa Asker is a dual course and distance winner for Adrian Keatley, including last time out 13 days ago, and is up 5lb for that recent triumph.
Pinwheel is a fascinating runner for George Baker and Trevor Whelan as he returns from a lengthy absence and has been given a wind operation since last seen in the summer.
Lord North will bid to go one better in Saturday's Group 3 Winter Derby at Lingfield, live on Sky Sports Racing.
Newcastle's evening card kicks off with a trappy-looking contest, the Huge Daily Boosts Only At Betuk Handicap (5.00) over 10 furlongs.
Julie Camacho's Qaasid showed a great attitude to narrowly claim victory over this course and distance two weeks ago and Graham Lee will ride from a 5lb higher mark.
Roger Varian and David Egan are represented by Dinoo with the five-year-old looking to build on a good effort at Wolverhampton last time. He is yet to add to his sole victory on the all-weather but has been running well of late and remains on a competitive mark.
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
Thursday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds
Watch every race from Southwell, Newcastle and Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, February 23.