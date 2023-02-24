Today on Sky Sports Racing: Mint Edition takes on the useful Sudden Ambush in Wolverhampton feature on Friday

It is a busy day of all-weather action from Lingfield and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, with special guest Tom Scudamore also joining the boys on Get In.

6.15 Wolverhampton - Mint Edition faces three top rivals in feature

The feature talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap (6.15) has attracted four quality contenders, with Ed Bethell's Mint Edition looking for a fourth win in a row.

The Showcasing gelding is up to a career-high mark of 78 and will need to be better than ever as he steps up significantly in grade now to class three level.

Andrew Balding's Sudden Ambush could well be the one to end Mint Edition's fine spell of form. The Cracksman colt put it all together at the fourth attempt over the mile at Lingfield last month and an opening mark of 81 is quite possibly within his reach.

With All-Weather leading rider Kevin Stott not in action on Friday, there is a good chance for title rival Danny Muscutt to close the gap and he will fancy his chances with the George Scott-trained Coco Jack, a four-time winner as a juvenile.

Richard Fahey completes the field with course and distance winner Gincident.

5.45 Wolverhampton - Last-time winners Ermesinde & Dayzee meet

The BetUK's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Restricted Novice Stakes (5.45) features some potentially useful contenders among a field of 11.

Kevin Phillipart de Foy's Golden Horn filly Ermesinde made a winning debut at Lingfield earlier this month and Muscutt will take the ride.

Dayzee ran out a narrow winner of a Dundalk maiden when last seen and makes her debut for Martyn and Freddie Meade with Andrea Atzeni taking the ride.

Lexington Hero justified odds-on favouritism on his last start and represents Jack Channon with Rose Dawes claiming 7lb.

2.20 Lingfield - Wyvern stars in wide-open handicap

Lingfield's feature, the Spreadex Sports First Goalscorer Insurance Handicap (2.20) looks a wide-open affair with eight lining up.

Michael Appleby is double-handed with two for the Horse Watchers team - Politics (Theodore Ladd) and Baldomero (David Egan), while William Haggas' Spirit Of Nguru will be popular for William Haggas and Cieren Fallon.

The latter has been running well in recent starts without getting his head in front and comes back to seven furlongs after a decent spin at Kempton nine days ago.

The one they may have to beat is Wyvern for Stuart Williams, a winner over course and distance in January last year and a good runner-up when last seen at Wolverhampton.

Image: Spirit Of Nguru, ridden by jockey Tom Marquand (right), wins the Unibet/EBF Novice Stakes at Kempton

Tom Scudamore, Christian Williams join Get In

Luke Harvey and Jason Weaver are back with another episode of Get In on Friday from 4.15pm, joined in the studio by special guest Tom Scudamore.

The 40-year-old announced his shock retirement from riding last week having partnered over 1,500 winners in his 25-year career in the saddle.

The team will also speak to top trainer Christian Williams, who landed the Swinley Chase at Ascot last weekend and seeks another big prize in Saturday's Vertem Eider Chase at Newcastle with Kitty's Light.

