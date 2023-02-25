Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lord North the star of the show in Winter Derby at Lingfield as warm-up for Dubai trip

Sky Sports Racing viewers are in for a real treat on Saturday with Lord North the star attraction in Lingfield's BetUK Winter Derby, plus a thrilling Eider Chase at Newcastle and competitive jumping from Chepstow.

2.05 Lingfield - Lord North's fitness put to the test

With three of the eight runners in the Group Three BetUK Winter Derby Stakes (2.05), John and Thady Gosden are likely to hold the key to this intriguing contest.

Lord North is without doubt the standout name as the three-time Group One winner warms up for a return to Dubai next month.

The seven-year-old used this route last year and ran a cracker to be second behind Alenquer in a brilliant renewal of the race. Robert Havlin takes the ride from stall three.

He is joined by stablemates Forest Of Dean and Harrovian, each of whom could play a big part as the yard bid for a fourth win in the race.

The former had Harrovian and King Of The South in behind when winning a strong Fast-Track Qualifier at Newcastle last month.

Of the others, Roger Varian's Tyrrhenian Sea looks the most likely to upset things but needs to improve on his last effort in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot.

3.25 Newcastle - Kitty's Light looks the one to beat in the Eider

The Vertem Eider Handicap Chase looks typically competitive with 15 runners set to go to post, including the well-fancied Kitty's Light for last year's winning trainer Christian Williams.

Williams has become a master in the art of readying one for a big handicap prize and Kitty's Light seems well treated on the best of his form, which includes chasing home stablemate Win My Wings in last year's Scottish Grand National.

The Galloping Bear may be 10-years-old but has by far the lowest mileage of this field, landing the Surrey National and the Grade Three Grand National Trial at Haydock last year.

Top weight Eva's Oskar picked up a nice prize at Cheltenham in December and trainer Tim Vaughan has Grand National ambitions for the nine-year-old.

Image: Kitty's Light (nearside) in action at Sandown for Christian Williams

3.07 Chepstow - 15 out to secure Cheltenham qualification

A late qualification spot to the Cheltenham Festival is on offer to the 15 lining up in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (3.07) at Chepstow.

Former Willie Mullins inmate Jon Snow tops the weights as he makes a first start for new trainer George Baker off a mark of 140.

Bear Ghylls reverts to hurdles for Nicky Martin and Sean Bowen and will sport cheekpieces for the first time.

The Kniphand looks for a hat-trick for the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard and Galileo Silver returns from a lay-off for Sam Thomas and Charlie Deutsch.

