Today on Sky Sports Racing: Goshen and Knappers Hill feature in five-star National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell

Sunday’s Grade Two National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell looks an absolute cracker with five doing battle, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.30 Fontwell - Fan favourite Goshen faces four

The feature of the jumps season at Fontwell, the Grade Two BetGoodwin National Spirit Hurdle (2.30) has attracted a fantastic five-runner field where you can make a good case for each of the contenders.

Gary Moore's enigmatic fan favourite Goshen will have to put up with unfavourable good ground and running counter-clockwise this time, something he has habitually found difficult.

The likes of Knappers Hill and Sceau Royal look poised to take advantage should things go awry. Paul Nicholls' Knappers Hill has been in fine form this season, winning the Silver Trophy at Chepstow and Wincanton's Elite Hurdle.

Olly Murphy's Brewin'upastorm has a first and second to his name in previous renewals of this race, but returns from wind surgery having not ran since New Year's Day and may need this run.

Dan and Harry Skelton complete the line-up with Proschema, who steps back in trip after being pulled up in the Long Distance Hurdle last time.

Image: Brewin'upastorm was narrowly denied by Botox Has in last year's National Spirit

1.30 Fontwell - Fable & Grandads Cottage clash in opener

Having seen off subsequent winner Effernock Fizz when winning at Bangor on February 10, Nicky Henderson's Fable bids for a second victory over fences in the Download The BetGoodwin App Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1.30).

The eight-year-old is the mount of Nico de Boinville and takes on three rivals including the Olly Murphy-trained Grandads Cottage, who returned from a 644-day layoff to win on chasing debut at Wetherby in December.

Trainer Ben Pauling is in the midst of his best season, thanks in no small part to a 37 per cent strike rate with runners over fences. Top weight Quinta Do Mar has however been frustrating to follow and tries first time cheekpieces here.

Joe Tizzard's Name In Lights looked good in two victories over hurdles last year but disappointed on chase debut earlier this month when last of five at Kempton.

Image: Grandads Cottage impressed on his chase debut at Christmas

2.50 Hereford - Three last time winners meet in tactical affair

Three of the four runners in the Alexander Park Handicap Chase (2.50) arrive on the back of victories on their most recent start, setting up a fantastic tactical battle.

Joe Tizzard's Le Ligerien scored on stable debut at Plumpton on February 13 and bids to follow up from a 4lb higher mark.

Tom George's Jobesgreen Lad seeks a hat-trick under Jonathan Burke having looked good in victory at Hereford and Ludlow at the end of last year.

Evan Williams' Blacko should be suited by the forecast good ground, while David Pipe's Abaya Du Mathan has been kept busy this season and completes the quartet.

