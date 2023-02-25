National Spirit Hurdle live on Sky Sports: Full runner guide and expert verdict to Fontwell Grade Two

At The Races expert Tom Chilman takes an in-depth look through a wide-open Grade Two National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The BetGoodwin National Spirit Hurdle (2.30) is the most prestigious and valuable contest held at Fontwell, with the £80,000 prize won by Lough Derg (2008 & 2009), Lil Rockerfeller (2016) and William Henry (2020) in recent years, while Brewin'upastorm won the 2021 renewal for Olly Murphy, before being narrowly denied by Gary Moore's Botox Has in the race last year.

He is due to line up for the third year in a row in a bid to regain his crown. However, Paul Nicholls is the leading trainer in the race with three wins to his name, most recently with Old Guard in 2018, and he is represented by recent Kingwell Hurdle runner-up Knappers Hill.

1 - Goshen

Jockey: Jamie Moore; Trainer: Gary Moore

First-time cheekpieces failed to do the trick for Gary Moore's enigmatic seven-year-old at Lingfield last time out, in what was his second attempt at chasing already this season, and he now reverts to hurdles once again back at the scene of his impressive debut win over timber back in November 2019.

The son of Authorized has recorded a further six victories since that success, most recently seeing off the reopposing Brewin'upastorm by a little over eight lengths in a Grade Two at Ascot in November, carrying 6lb more than that rival in the process (the same weight difference as here).

Stepped up to three miles for the first time in the rearranged Long Walk Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day, a rallying second suggests the will to win is still there, and he looks sure to make his presence felt from the front now returned to this intermediate trip.

2 - Knappers Hill

Harry Cobden; Paul Nicholls

Following a 17-length defeat in the Kingwell Hurdle last weekend, Paul Nicholls' charge is turned out just eight days later and upped four furlongs for another crack in Grade Two company.

The seven-year-old didn't appear to see out the trip on his penultimate start in the Relkeel Hurdle but that was his first visit to Cheltenham, and it may just be he's better suited by sharper tracks.

That certainly looked to be the case on his previous start at Wincanton, where he made the most of his 6lb advantage over the reopposing Sceau Royal to win the Elite Hurdle by two lengths.

That was a fourth win in a row for Knappers Hill, having also landed the Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow on his first start of the season, but he's yet to fully convince over this distance and could prove vulnerable in a finish once again, especially given the quick turnaround.

Image: Knappers Hill is already a Grade Two winner this season

3 - Proschema

Harry Skelton; Dan Skelton

Last seen being pulled-up three from home in Newbury's Long Distance Hurdle, having been sent off the 5/2 second favourite, the Skelton runner returns from a 93-day break and back over an intermediate trip.

That disappointing effort followed a career-best one the time before, however, when the eight-year-old breezed past his five opponents to win the Grade Two West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby in the style of a potential Stayers' Hurdle contender, improving on his second-place finish in the race 12 months earlier.

Three months on, and following his Newbury no-show, that form doesn't look all that strong now, though, and the Declaration Of War gelding was hardly convincing in his first start of the season when a 12-length seventh behind the reopposing Knappers Hill in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow (carrying 4lb more than that rival).

This inconsistent stalker is difficult to write off completely, but others certainly look more solid.

Image: Proschema was an impressive winner over three miles earlier this season

4 - Sceau Royal

Daryl Jacob; Alan King

A very smart dual performer through the years and still joint-top-rated in this contest despite his advancing years, Alan King's veteran arrives here off the back of a respectable third at Leopardstown in the Dublin Chase three weeks ago.

There was no shame in defeat on that occasion, with similar comments applying to his latest spin over hurdles when a well-beaten fourth behind Constitution Hill at Kempton over Christmas, clearly minded by his substitute rider in the closing stages.

Prior to that run in December, the 11-year-old just failed to match the finishing speed of the reopposing Knappers Hill in Wincanton's Elite Hurdle, giving that younger rival 6lb in the process, but had managed to score on his seasonal reappearance in Listed company at Kempton some three weeks earlier.

This will be only his second try beyond two-miles-and-a-furlong so his stamina does come into question, but he clearly has the class if coping with the extra distance.

Image: Sceau Royal steps up in trip for trainer Alan King

5 - Brewin'upastorm

Aidan Coleman; Olly Murphy

A decisive winner of this contest in 2021 and a close second behind Botox Has 12 months later, having jumped the last in front on that occasion before wandering up the run-in and getting headed close home.

Two largely disappointing efforts at Aintree dovetailed his summer break before the market slightly spoke in favour of the 10-year-old in the Grade Two Ascot Hurdle. However, after responding to pressure to close the gap on Goshen turning for home, he was soon outpaced approaching the final flight and eventually finished a well-beaten second.

Not for the first time, Cheltenham didn't look to fully suit when a 19-length fifth in the Relkeel Hurdle last month and the son of Milan has since undergone another wind operation ahead of this engagement.

If back to his best, and in receipt of weight from all four rivals, he should be there or thereabouts once more. But he does look to have something to prove now.

Image: Brewin'upastorm finished second in the race last year

TOM'S VERDICT:

A tricky puzzle to try and solve, despite the small field, with all five runners having questions to answer ahead of this Grade Two contest.

Proschema looked a three-miler going places before his disappointing effort in the Long Distance Hurdle, so it will be interesting to see how he copes with this significant drop in trip returning from a notable absence.

The opposite can be said of Sceau Royal, with Alan King's admirable veteran having operated over the minimum distance for the majority of his career, so the interest there lies with his ability to see out the trip.

Knappers Hill has been put in his place the last twice and faces a quick turnaround following last weekend's Kingwell Hurdle defeat, while 2021-winner Brewin'upastorm has been similarly disappointing in his last two starts but would undoubtedly be a threat to all, in receipt of 6lb, if bouncing back to the form that saw him finish runner-up in this last year.

That just leaves GOSHEN, who despite proving his distaste for chasing for the second time this season when last seen is still a classy operator in this sphere, as highlighted by both his impressive Ascot Hurdle success and battling runner-up effort in the Long Walk Hurdle earlier this term.