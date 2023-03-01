Today on Sky Sports Racing: Oisin Murphy heads to Lingfield with five chances of victory on Wednesday

A competitive seven-race card on the all-weather at Lingfield is the focus of attention for the Sky Sports Racing cameras on Wednesday, all live from 2pm.

3.35 Lingfield - Boughey and Murphy team up with Naaser

Former champion jockey Oisin Murphy has been in good form since his return to the track last month and will hope to make a fast start to March with five rides on the card at Lingfield.

The best chance could well come in the Spreadex Sports First Goalscorer Insurance Restricted Maiden Stakes (3.35), a valuable contest which has attracted a competitive field of nine.

He rides George Boughey's Naaser, a son of high-class sire New Bay who made an encouraging debut at Kempton 14 days ago, chasing home a well backed favourite on that occasion despite looking a little green.

The main danger here could come from the only newcomer in the line-up, Archie Watson's Athene's Kiss, a half-sister to a five-time winner.

Tom Clover's Kangaroo ran well to be third on debut at Wolverhampton at the end of January and could improve plenty for that effort under Jack Mitchell.

2.30 Lingfield - Four recent victors clash in handicap contest

Four recent winners will face off in a hugely competitive eight-runner affair for the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap (2.30) over six furlongs.

Here, Murphy teams up with Richard Spencer on the returning Talamanca, a three-time winner as a juvenile on the turf and of considerable interest if tuned up and ready for a first start since October.

Expert Agent for Kevin Philippart de Foy is one of the four last-time winners having got off the mark at the sixth attempt at Kempton in early January.

At the bottom of the weights, Mick Appleby's Rossmore Nation could be dangerous as he is turned out just eight days on from victory at Southwell.

Two Desserts (Alice Haynes) and Daytona Lady (John Ryan) are also looking to build on recent wins at Southwell.

3.00 Lingfield - Course and distance winners meet in open affair

Four of the seven runners in the BetUK's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Handicap (3.00) have previously scored over the six furlongs at Lingfield.

Top weight Beauzon sets the standard having been rated in the 80s at his career peak last year, but just one win since victory here in January 2022 has seen David O'Meara's four-year-old fall to a potentially dangerous 67.

O'Meara also turns to title-chasing Danny Muscutt for the first time after a good effort at Chelmsford four days ago.

Simon Dow's Pablo Del Pueblo was in behind Beauzon here at the start of February but had run well in two starts prior in early 2023.

Murphy and Mick Appleby combine with Expert Opinion, but have it all to do on recent form lines, including when seven lengths behind Beauzon at Chelmsford.

