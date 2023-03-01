Cheltenham Festival: Paul Nicholls' stable tour including Bravemansgame, Hermes Allen and Tahmuras

It has been three long years since Paul Nicholls celebrated a Cheltenham Festival winner, but the champion trainer is armed with a strong squad in 2023, including a serious Gold Cup contender.

Not since the great Kauto Star in 2009 has Nicholls had a winner in the Cheltenham Friday showpiece, but in King George star Bravemansgame he has a horse to take on the might of Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Henry de Bromhead.

It's not all about Bravemansgame though, with Ballymore favourite Hermes Allen looking a strong candidate, while the likes of Il Ridoto and Thyme White could mix it in the big handicaps.

Sky Sports Racing's Mick Fitzgerald went down to Ditcheat to get the latest on Nicholls' Cheltenham squad...

Supreme Novices' Hurdle - Tahmuras

"He was quite keen and backward and weak last year in his two bumper runs and I was never dreaming about him being a Supreme horse.

"It just shows how much they can improve during the summer because at Chepstow he was very, very good and quickened clear off the back of the last.

"Hopefully we'll have a very nice run. His jumping is better on better ground that's for sure and he schooled nicely this morning.

"He's an exciting young horse."

Image: Tahmuras gets the better of Nemean Lion at Sandown

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle - Hermes Allen

"He's been a revelation so far this season, to be honest. We weren't sure what we had but he won well at Stratford, then at Cheltenham and then the Grade One Challow on ground that I think was too soft for him.

"He still won nicely and showed his class. The form behind him has worked out well so that looks a good run.

"He looks in great nick and he's progressive so he's got a great chance.

"He didn't show anything in the spring and I was worried to death at Stratford with no idea what we had. He didn't impress anybody!

"It just shows how immature he was - he's just getting his act together now and he's a very good horse."

Trainer Paul Nicholls has been quietly building a strong Cheltenham Festival squad this year, including Ballymore favourite Hermes Allen and Supreme hopeful Tahmuras.

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle - Stay Away Fay

"The ground was a bit tight for him at Doncaster and Lorcan [Williams, jockey] will probably admit it wasn't his finest hour. I think he needs plenty of room to allow him to gallop and jump.

"He's got a mark of 136 which means he probably needs to improve but I think he's going upwards. I don't think there's that much between him and Hermes Allen, he just hasn't had the chance to show it.

"The horse he beat in his point-to-point in Ireland beat the former favourite for the Albert Bartlett and is now 6/1 so that form is good. He's a lively outsider."

Image: Maximilian (right) comes out on top in a great battle with Stay Away Fay (middle) and Hurricane Bay

Turners Novices' Chase/Brown Advisory Novices' Chase - Stage Star

"He's a Grade One winner having won the Challow the year before. He came good at Warwick but didn't perform particularly well at Newbury but I think the ground was too quick for him.

"He had a few little issues since then but we took him to Plumpton and he won and then won very impressively at Cheltenham the other day.

"The novice chases are looking very hot. The Turners is the favourite if we get ground on the slow side but if we get this dry weather, we might consider the Brown Advisory because I've no doubt he'll stay three miles.

"He's an improving horse and he'll be better with another summer - I think next year he's a horse we could aim at the Ryanair. He's a lovely horse to be running at Cheltenham."

Image: Stage Star jumped well in victory from top weight at Cheltenham in January under Harry Cobden

Champion Chase - Greaneteen

"When he ran in the Haldon Gold Cup, he was ready for his life and he had an away day and he won. "Newbury wasn't his day but he had two targets down the line - the Champion Chase and the Celebration Chase.

"I might've been too easy on him because he was too fresh and he needed the run so I wouldn't worry about that.

"He could run well and they'll have to stay so I think he'll put that run behind him."

Image: Funambule Sivola (black and red) beats Elixir De Nutz and Greaneteen in the 2023 Game Spirit

Ryanair Chase - Hitman

"He'll run in the Ryanair. I think we found out the other day that three miles is too far for him. He ran ok but the ground was quick enough for him and I think no one is beating Shishkin.

"I think Pic D'Orhy ran a career best and wasn't good enough to near him. Hitman might just run into a place because he's a nice horse and he's consistent.

"He's one of them horses that one day will drop in and surprise everyone and win a nice race."

Trainer Paul Nicholls is aiming Hitman at the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham but fully expects Nicky Henderson's Shishkin to take the prize.

Gold Cup - Bravemansgame

"He's a different class of horse this year. He's just took his time to mature and again we've learned how to train him.

"I was never happy them last year [at the Cheltenham Festival]. They all looked light and didn't look great but we changed the feed this year and they look great.

"Him in particular, he does look fantastic at the moment. That's why I missed a race - I didn't need to prove anything and run him in the spring.

"To run him would've been the worst thing we could've done - I'd rather him do lots of work and be very fit and very fresh and big and strong like he is now and we are chuffed with him.

Paul Nicholls says stable star Bravemansgame is looking 'fantastic' ahead of his run in the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival.

"The most important thing is he looks well and he's doing a lot of work now - he doesn't need galloping and he doesn't need an away day.

"It was a good King George with good horses in it and he had to dig deep.

"I think he's the best chaser in that division in this country and obviously Galopin Des Champs is the best in Ireland and there's obviously other horses in the mix that will run very well but I think we've got a fantastic chance."

Plate Handicap Chase - Il Ridoto

"He was frustrating all through the winter. In the Paddy Power Gold Cup and on New Year's Day, he travelled like the winner and then missed the last. I don't think he was concentrating and it cost him the race.

"We put cheekpieces on to sharpen him up and the last time he made all the running and jumped well. He's gone up 8lb for that which we could have done without but he'll run a nice race.

"He could be aimed at a Ryanair in a year's time if he improved."

Image: Harry Cobden rides Il Ridoto to victory at Cheltenham in January

Coral Cup/Martin Pipe - Irish Hill

"He has just kept going forward and went up 6lb for his last win which is acceptable. He's in the Coral Cup and the Martin Pipe so we'll just see nearer the time which race he gets in.

"We've got Red Risk in the Coral Cup as well with Freddie [Gingell] taking 7lb off."

Boodles Juvenile Hurdle - Afadil

"He was a bit frustrating at Haydock and I kicked myself for running him. He was rated 124 and we had to get another run if we're going to go to the Boodles.

"Now we've got to get him back to his best. He's a very smart horse but I think he'll be like Irish Hill and be okay as a four-year-old and then progress."

Ultima Handicap Chase - Threeunderthrufive

"He'll go for the Ultima but is rated 150 and I think that's too high. I was disappointed he only got dropped 1lb for getting beat so far at Warwick. In my book he's a 145-rated horse."

Grand Annual Handicap Chase - Thyme White

"He goes well fresh so we've purposely kept him quiet. He's a strong traveller and jumps well so he could go nicely."