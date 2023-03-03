Weekend Winners: Best bets on Saturday's Doncaster card and a Mares' Hurdle selection

The Weekend Winners team are back with selections in the Grimthorpe Handicap Chase as well as a look ahead to the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Declan Rix has opted to take on those at the head of the market for the Doncaster feature, instead looking at Undersupervision for the Nigel Twiston-Davies team in the I Like To Move It colours, who is set to line up in the Champion Hurdle.

"I have a lot of respect for Cooper's Cross and I love how he won the Sky Bet Chase the other day. He travelled into the race when the pace was quickening and probably got to the front sooner than ideal," Rix said on the Weekend Winners Digital show on YouTube.

"But for me, at the prices, it has to be Undersupervision. He would've been in the first three last time in the Sky Bet Chase.

"I just thought the way he unseated - he darted rapidly to his right which told me he wasn't done and had plenty in the locker.

"I'm not saying he would've won or finished second but he would've finished third and he's 7lb better off this time around and going up in trip is going to suit.

"His jumping last time was the best for a little while - he looked more nimble and I'm taking encouragement from that."

Looking towards the Cheltenham Festival, the Mares' Hurdle is shaping up to be one of the races of the meeting, featuring a pair of Champion Hurdle winners in Honeysuckle and Epatante as well as Brandy Love, defending champion Marie's Rock and Brandy Love.

And while she isn't a certain runner at this stage, Rix was happy to side with the defending champion against some of her older rivals.

"I couldn't find one at a decent price in this so I've gone to the head of the market and last year's impressive winner Marie's Rock," Rix added.

"She travelled so strongly last year and to still come up the hill like she did, she's got a serious engine."