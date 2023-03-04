Supreme Novices' Hurdle: Barry Connell and Patrick Mullins divided over Marine Nationale and Facile Vega

The Cheltenham Festival fighting talk is well under way with both Patrick Mullins and Barry Connell bullish on their contenders in a competitive Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Barry Connell trains unbeaten contender Marine Nationale, who landed a maiden hurdle before flying home to get up late in the Grade One Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse back in November.

The owner-trainer has put away the six-year-old since then, bringing him back for a Spring campaign that includes running in the Cheltenham Festival opener next week, where he is 7/2 second-favourite to come out on top.

Image: Marine Nationale gets a kiss from jockey Michael O'Sullivan

And Connell, who also has an excellent chance with Good Land in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, couldn't hide his confidence behind Marine Nationale and felt his horse is the best going into the race.

Connell told Get In on Friday: "Even though I've had Grade One winners before I've never had any horse like this - he's a freak!

"He's got everything you'd want in terms of a horse to bring to Cheltenham. He has incredible speed.

"I've been lucky enough to have Grade One winners but this guy is very, very quick and he handles top of the ground.

"I think we're only scratching the surface and I wasn't concerned about Facile Vega - I think we have the best horse in the race.

"I'd say we'll end up with more runners. I'd say a lot of people will fancy their chances at it this year but we've got a Grade One horse."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Mullins thinks Facile Vega could have the edge over Marine Nationale in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Facile Vega has found his way back to the head of the Supreme market despite a very disappointing run at the Dublin Racing Festival, finishing well-beaten behind stablemate Il Etait Temps.

The son of multiple-Festival winner Quevega had excuses for that run, having seemingly gone very hard in the early stages under Paul Townend, who was criticised after the race by trainer Willie Mullins.

And although he comes into the Festival with a point to prove, assistant trainer Patrick Mullins felt he remains the horse to beat and still boasts the best form in the race.

"I rode him out this week and I just couldn't help imagining swinging into the home straight on him," Mullins told the Get In team.

"He had a Group level flat horse racing him down to the first few [at Leopardstown] and I thought his form at Christmas was the best on show this year.

"If he gets back to that, I think he'll be very hard to beat.

"What Barry [Connell] has done this year has been amazing, to find not one but two. Marine Nationale looks very good and Michael O'Sullivan is as good a young jockey as there is.

"I think we have the edge but maybe Barry's horse will improve again."