Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hat-trick seekers Tudor and Forge Valley Lad clash in competitive Lingfield contest

There are seven races to enjoy from both Lingfield and Fontwell on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday as we celebrate International Women’s Day.

2.30 Lingfield - Tudor and Forge Valley Lad go head-to-head

Leonna Mayor heads down to Lingfield for Sky Sports Racing, where the most competitive contest could well be the Top Odds Every Day With Betuk Handicap (2.30).

A field of 11 line-up for what is a deep-looking 10-furlong event, featuring hat-trick-seeking pair Tudor and Forge Valley Lad.

The former shoulders top weight following two course wins back in November and December for new trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy.

David Simcock's Forge Valley Lad has more recent fitness on his side after scoring over a mile-and-a-half here last month under Jamie Spencer, who keeps the ride.

Leading all-weather trainer Mick Appleby looks to have a strong chance with Nasim, who caught the eye over course and distance on February 4 having been a well-fancied favourite.

3.30 Lingfield - Chantico takes on Idee Fixee in novice contest

There appears to be two clear standout contenders in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At Betuk Novice Stakes (3.30) as Roger Varian's Chantico meets the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained Idee Fixee.

The former is a lightly-raced four-year-old after finishing third on two starts last September.

Idee Fixee has also been consistent in defeat, filling the runner-up spot on four consecutive occasions between October and December, including a good effort behind Amy Murphy's Tarbaan when last seen.

Elsewhere on the card, title-chasing Danny Muscutt has four rides, including two good chances for Mark Loughnane with Little Roman (2.00) and Broughtons Flare (4.30).

Image: Kevin Stott and Danny Muscutt are battling it out to be All-Weather top jockey

3.10 Fontwell - Kotmask stars among nine in feature

As the leading trainer at the Sussex venue for four of the last five seasons, it is no surprise to see Gary Moore won the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Handicap Hurdle (3.10) last season with Royaume Uni.

He looks to have another good chance in the race this year with five-year-old Kotmask, a winner at the track on his British debut last season and who found only one too good last time at Plumpton.

He takes on eight rivals, including Milton Harris' Pyramid Place, who drops down in class following a good effort at Wetherby last month.

Bottom weight Lifetime Legend could be dangerous for Neil King and Jack Quinlan having got off the mark at the ninth attempt over hurdles at Catterick eight days ago.

