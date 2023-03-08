Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hat-trick seekers Tudor and Forge Valley Lad clash in competitive Lingfield contest

Tudor and Forge Valley Lad both head to Lingfield looking to complete a hat-trick of victories in the Top Odds Every Day With Betuk Handicap (2.30); Chantico takes on Idee Fixee in the feature novice stakes at 3.30pm, all live on Sky Sports Racing
Tuesday 7 March 2023 15:58, UK
There are seven races to enjoy from both Lingfield and Fontwell on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday as we celebrate International Women’s Day.
Leonna Mayor heads down to Lingfield for Sky Sports Racing, where the most competitive contest could well be the Top Odds Every Day With Betuk Handicap (2.30).
A field of 11 line-up for what is a deep-looking 10-furlong event, featuring hat-trick-seeking pair Tudor and Forge Valley Lad.
Watch every race from Wolverhampton on Saturday, featuring the Lady Wulfruna Stakes and the Lincoln Trial, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 12.55pm
The former shoulders top weight following two course wins back in November and December for new trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy.
David Simcock's Forge Valley Lad has more recent fitness on his side after scoring over a mile-and-a-half here last month under Jamie Spencer, who keeps the ride.
Leading all-weather trainer Mick Appleby looks to have a strong chance with Nasim, who caught the eye over course and distance on February 4 having been a well-fancied favourite.
There appears to be two clear standout contenders in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At Betuk Novice Stakes (3.30) as Roger Varian's Chantico meets the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained Idee Fixee.
The former is a lightly-raced four-year-old after finishing third on two starts last September.
Idee Fixee has also been consistent in defeat, filling the runner-up spot on four consecutive occasions between October and December, including a good effort behind Amy Murphy's Tarbaan when last seen.
Elsewhere on the card, title-chasing Danny Muscutt has four rides, including two good chances for Mark Loughnane with Little Roman (2.00) and Broughtons Flare (4.30).
As the leading trainer at the Sussex venue for four of the last five seasons, it is no surprise to see Gary Moore won the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Handicap Hurdle (3.10) last season with Royaume Uni.
He looks to have another good chance in the race this year with five-year-old Kotmask, a winner at the track on his British debut last season and who found only one too good last time at Plumpton.
He takes on eight rivals, including Milton Harris' Pyramid Place, who drops down in class following a good effort at Wetherby last month.
Bottom weight Lifetime Legend could be dangerous for Neil King and Jack Quinlan having got off the mark at the ninth attempt over hurdles at Catterick eight days ago.
The Cheltenham Festival is nearly here and you can get all the latest previews, tips, news and analysis on skysports.com/racing
Wednesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds
Watch every race from Lingfield and Fontwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, March 8