Today on Sky Sports Racing: William Haggas and Roger Varian teams on show in all-weather double-header

William Haggas does not send too many runners to Southwell so it is notable he has an intriguing runner on a good card on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing alongside action at Newcastle.

2.25 Southwell - Tudhope and Haggas combine with Burnish

The talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap (2:25) might only have the six runners but it looks particularly tricky to solve with a string of unexposed and in-form contenders.

Burnish is probably the place to start for the William Haggas team, having won over this course and distance - the trainer does not send too many here and Danny Tudhope is a notable jockey booking.

Razoni heads the weights for George Boughey and is yet to finish out of the first two in three starts, winning on his last outing and gaining a mark of 76 in the process.

Look Back Smiling is another last-time-out winner, while Evolicatt is admirably consistent and Too Much has run well on all three starts to date.

5.45 Newcastle - Varian team send unexposed contender

Compliant heads the early betting for Cheveley Park and the James Fanshawe team in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Fillies' Handicap (5:45) but Roger Varian's Three Priests looks an intriguing rival.

The four-year-old was last seen winning at Bath back in June and looks to have a decent chance on handicap debut, having run with credit in some Listed races as well.

Oisin Murphy takes the ride for Michael Appelby on Smiling Sunflower, while Nigwa has a decent chance after running well in a hot handicap at Newmarket at the back end of last year.

6.15 Newcastle - Murphy takes Palmer ride on Roudemental

Oisin Murphy has been in fine form since his return and takes a good ride on Roudemental in the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap (6:15).

He was narrowly beaten over this course and distance last time by Ron O so has to rate an excellent chance, especially now he is 5lb better off.

Roger Varian trains Deferred who makes his handicap debut here, while Julie Camacho's Dingle could improve following a wind operation after chasing home Ron O.

Watch Southwell and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday March 9.