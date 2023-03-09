Today on Sky Sports Racing: William Haggas and Roger Varian teams on show in all-weather double-header

The William Haggas team run Burnish at Southwell, where he will take on the unexposed Razoni from the George Boughey stable; Compliant runs at Newcastle for the Cheveley Park team, while Oisin Murphy has a good chance with Roudemental; watch live on Sky Sports Racing
William Haggas does not send too many runners to Southwell so it is notable he has an intriguing runner on a good card on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing alongside action at Newcastle.
The talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap (2:25) might only have the six runners but it looks particularly tricky to solve with a string of unexposed and in-form contenders.
Burnish is probably the place to start for the William Haggas team, having won over this course and distance - the trainer does not send too many here and Danny Tudhope is a notable jockey booking.
Razoni heads the weights for George Boughey and is yet to finish out of the first two in three starts, winning on his last outing and gaining a mark of 76 in the process.
Look Back Smiling is another last-time-out winner, while Evolicatt is admirably consistent and Too Much has run well on all three starts to date.
Compliant heads the early betting for Cheveley Park and the James Fanshawe team in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Fillies' Handicap (5:45) but Roger Varian's Three Priests looks an intriguing rival.
The four-year-old was last seen winning at Bath back in June and looks to have a decent chance on handicap debut, having run with credit in some Listed races as well.
Oisin Murphy takes the ride for Michael Appelby on Smiling Sunflower, while Nigwa has a decent chance after running well in a hot handicap at Newmarket at the back end of last year.
Oisin Murphy has been in fine form since his return and takes a good ride on Roudemental in the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap (6:15).
He was narrowly beaten over this course and distance last time by Ron O so has to rate an excellent chance, especially now he is 5lb better off.
Roger Varian trains Deferred who makes his handicap debut here, while Julie Camacho's Dingle could improve following a wind operation after chasing home Ron O.
