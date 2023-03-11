Today on Sky Sports Racing: Angel Bleu stars in classy Lady Wulfruna field at Wolverhampton

Angel Bleu will be expected to get back to his best at Listed level for the Ralph Beckett team; Godolphin and James Doyle will be bidding to strike on Unforgotten in the Lincoln Trial on an excellent Wolverhampton card
Saturday 11 March 2023 06:58, UK
Dual Group One winner Angel Bleu makes his seasonal reappearance for Ralph Beckett in this afternoon’s feature Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolves, live on Sky Sports Racing.
Angel Bleu is the star on the show at Dunstall Park and looks to kick-start his four-year-old season with victory in the Listed Lady Wulfruna Stakes (2:40) for the Ralph Beckett team.
He failed to win last season but has plenty of back-class and will be expected to put in a big run under Rossa Ryan.
Berkshire Rocco is a previous Royal Ascot winner and could provide the stiffest test for the Andrew Balding yard, with Oisin Murphy taking the ride on the four-year-old who has now been gelded.
Others to note include Vadream for Charlie Fellowes and the classy Dhabab for the Gosdens.
Watch every race from Wolverhampton on Saturday, featuring the Lady Wulfruna Stakes and the Lincoln Trial, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 12.55pm
Unforgotten has been steadily progressing through the ranks for Godolphin and James Doyle takes the big ride in the Spreadex Sports Lincoln Trial Handicap (2:05).
He's now a five-year-old and gets first time blinkers for the Gosden team - he will be tough to beat if they bring about further improvement.
Notre Belle Bete won this race last year and must go well under Oisin Murphy, while Outbreak and Eilean Dubh were both impressive winners last time for Charlie Johnston and Karl Burke respectively.
The Cheltenham Festival is nearly here and you can get all the latest previews, tips, news and analysis on skysports.com/racing
The SCU Selects Expert Tips At BetUK Conditions Stakes (4:25) gives the stayers a chance to punch their ticket to the All-Weather Championships Finals Day on Good Friday at Newcastle.
Last year's Marathon winner Earlofthecotswolds is back for Nigel Twiston-Davies and this looks to have been the plan again, while Fleurman has been thriving on the flat of late for the Olly Murphy team.
The other trio - Calling The Wind, Onesmoothoperator and Roberto Escobarr - all have decent chances but are making seasonal debut.
Watch every race from Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday March 11.