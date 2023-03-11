Today on Sky Sports Racing: Angel Bleu stars in classy Lady Wulfruna field at Wolverhampton

Dual Group One winner Angel Bleu makes his seasonal reappearance for Ralph Beckett in this afternoon’s feature Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolves, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.40 Wolverhampton - Angel looking to fly on return

Angel Bleu is the star on the show at Dunstall Park and looks to kick-start his four-year-old season with victory in the Listed Lady Wulfruna Stakes (2:40) for the Ralph Beckett team.

He failed to win last season but has plenty of back-class and will be expected to put in a big run under Rossa Ryan.

Berkshire Rocco is a previous Royal Ascot winner and could provide the stiffest test for the Andrew Balding yard, with Oisin Murphy taking the ride on the four-year-old who has now been gelded.

Others to note include Vadream for Charlie Fellowes and the classy Dhabab for the Gosdens.

2.05 Wolverhampton - Godolphin aim to strike in Lincoln Trial

Unforgotten has been steadily progressing through the ranks for Godolphin and James Doyle takes the big ride in the Spreadex Sports Lincoln Trial Handicap (2:05).

He's now a five-year-old and gets first time blinkers for the Gosden team - he will be tough to beat if they bring about further improvement.

Notre Belle Bete won this race last year and must go well under Oisin Murphy, while Outbreak and Eilean Dubh were both impressive winners last time for Charlie Johnston and Karl Burke respectively.

4.25 Wolverhampton - Fleurman headlines Fast-Track Qualifier five

The SCU Selects Expert Tips At BetUK Conditions Stakes (4:25) gives the stayers a chance to punch their ticket to the All-Weather Championships Finals Day on Good Friday at Newcastle.

Last year's Marathon winner Earlofthecotswolds is back for Nigel Twiston-Davies and this looks to have been the plan again, while Fleurman has been thriving on the flat of late for the Olly Murphy team.

The other trio - Calling The Wind, Onesmoothoperator and Roberto Escobarr - all have decent chances but are making seasonal debut.

Watch every race from Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday March 11.