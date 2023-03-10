Weekend Winners Cheltenham Preview: Jonbon can get better of El Fabiolo in Arkle classic

Our Weekend Winners team are back with their Cheltenham Festival preview with plenty of strong views ahead of next week’s four-day extravaganza.

At The Races expert Declan Rix, Kate Tracey and BetVictor's Sam Boswell have all provided best bets across various markets and plenty of bullish opinions along the way.

Rix made a compelling case of last year's Supreme second Jonbon, who takes on the classy El Fabiolo from the Willie Mullins yard in the Arkle on Tuesday.

Image: Daryl Jacob and El Fabiolo win the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown

"I think there's no doubt that El Fabiolo has got the best chase form but he's been given the opportunity to run to higher levels," Rix told the Weekend Winners digital show.

"Jonbon has taken to fences so well and I know the last day at Warwick he jumped to the right

"He's going to come forward for the run and I don't think Warwick is his track. It's very sharp and on ground - it was a very good ride by Harry Skelton on Calico to set the race alight and possibly caught Jonbon and Aidan Coleman on the hop.

"I think that'll have brought him forward and I know it's counter-intuitive but I much prefer Jonbon's prep to El Fabiolo.

"El Fabiolo ran off his face in the Irish Arkle, that was a serious race and they went a good gallop, posting a very strong time figure.

"There could be a little chance he recoils - if Jonbon runs his race and El Fabiolo beats him fair and square, we could be talking about a seriously exciting Queen Mother Champion Chase prospect for me."

"I think we might even get a bigger price for Jonbon. I think Aidan Coleman is on the best horse in the race, ride him like a proper horse and let his class and his jumping shine."

Watch the full Weekend Winners Cheltenham Preview on YouTube HERE.