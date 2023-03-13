Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jumping from Plumpton and evening flat action at Wolverhampton on eve of Cheltenham Festival

On the eve of the Cheltenham Festival, there is plenty of top jumping to enjoy from Plumpton, plus evening flat action at Wolverhampton, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.35 Plumpton - Midnightreflection & Gerico Ville headline feature

A competitive field of six has assembled for the class three feature Bet Online At BetGoodwin Handicap Hurdle (3.35) at Plumpton where both Ben Case's Midnightreflection and Chris Gordon's Gerico Ville look to follow up on recent victories.

The former is a course and distance winner and has looked far more at home since dropping down in grade in her last two starts.

She has previously won from a mark of 129, 5lb higher than the 124 she runs off here. With young amateur Charlie Case claiming a useful 7lb, she could remain well treated.

By comparison, Gerico Ville has far less experience, getting off the mark on just his seventh start over hurdles at Lingfield at the end of January.

Venetia Williams' Ramo has had just four starts under rules, but seemed to improve for a step up in trip to just under three miles at Bangor last month.

Image: Midnightreflection (right) in winning action at Doncaster

1.50 Plumpton - Goodwin Racing aims to give Gordon a three-peat

Gordon has won the last two editions of the Download The BetGoodwin App 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (1.50) with useful performers Smurphy Enki and Unanswered Prayers and sends Goodwin Racing in search of victory this year.

The six-year-old had useful bumper form to his name and got off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt at Fontwell last month.

Tom Symonds' Ah Whisht impressed many on debut when winning at Ffos Las over two-and-a-half miles but she faces a stiffer task here.

Williams will also hope Exeter scorer Hermes Du Gouet can get into contention back up in trip under Charlie Deutsch.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Tate's Divine Rapture looks to make it two from two

We didn't get to see James Tate's Divine Rapture until she was a four-year-old but it proved to be worth the wait when she beat the reopposing Endued in impressive style at Lingfield last month.

The pair feature among 11 in the Spreadex Sports Cheltenham Festival Specials Novice Stakes (7.00) at Wolverhampton where, despite now carrying a penalty, Divine Rapture will be well-fancied to score again.

The Roger Varian-trainer and Cheveley Park-owned Gastronomy showed some promise in two starts last year and has since been gelded.

Owners The Horse Watchers are making a good habit of smart purchases and went to €60,000 for Painters Palette, who had some good form in defeat for Dermot Weld and is now in the hands of Rebecca Menzies.

