Today on Sky Sports Racing: More intriguing debutants line up at Newcastle

It’s a good mix of unexposed handicappers and debutants on show at Gosforth Park on an exciting evening card at Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.05 Newcastle - Handicap debutants aplenty

The talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap (5:05) might only have five runners, but with four of them making handicap debut, it certainly looks trickier to solve than it might seem on paper.

Surely something will find further improvement, and it could be that James Ferguson's top weight Land Legend is the answer stepping up in trip after a gelding operation.

The yards of Kevin Ryan and Charlie Johnston are also represented, whilst Rievaulx Raver was a beaten favourite last time for Roger Fell.

5.40 Newcastle - Balding hoping to Storm to victory

Seven of the 12 runners in the Spreadex Sports Get £40 In Bonuses Maiden Stakes (5:40) have racecourse experience but the Kingman colt Arabian Storm is definitely the most intriguing and is the one to beat.

Out of Group One winner Arabian Queen, he was narrowly beaten on debut at Newmarket but returns here and will be expected to get off the mark before some loftier targets in the coming months.

Nwaira is a No Nay Never filly for the Kevin Ryan team and looks the most interesting of the newcomers.

7.15 Newcastle - Course regulars clash in feature

The feature Spreadex Sports Best Odds On Sunderland Handicap (7:15) has almost £20,000 of prize money up for grabs and Walking On Clouds returns with the All-Weather Horse of the Year title up for grabs.

He has five victories already this campaign for the Grant Tuer team, with the title race ending in just over three weeks.

Justcallmepete lines up here and is also in contention for Horse of the Year honours, but has been beaten on his last three starts for James Evans.

Watch every race from Newcastle on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday 15 March.