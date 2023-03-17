Today on Sky Sports Racing: Don't miss action from Doncaster, Newcastle and Wolverhampton!

Away from the action on Gold Cup day at Cheltenham, Sky Sports Racing has a quality jumps meeting at Doncaster as well as dual All-Weather fare from Newcastle and Wolverhampton.

3.15 Doncaster - Ellison headlines novices' handicap

The At The Races App Form Study Novices' Handicap Chase (3:15) is particularly intriguing and with £20,000 to be won, has attracted a decent field of eight.

Son Of The Somme got off the mark over the larger obstacles in January and must have every chance of repeating the trick for the Brian Ellison team.

Anthony Honeyball sends up Dreaming Blue, who has been running in better company and this is a welcome drop in grade - he could be the one to challenge under Rex Dingle.

6.45 Newcastle - Hot mile handicap the Gosforth feature

The evening highlight is undoubtedly the Spreadex Sports £300 Spread Betting Cashback Handicap (6:45), and the place to start has to be John Quinn's Tropez Power.

It was an impressive success last time at Southwell and although he shoulders top weight, has race fitness on his side and has to go well.

Starshiba for David O'Meara is another who has been out plenty recently and met Tropez Power earlier this month and now has an 8lb pull.

Andrew Balding's Al Marmar for Al Shaqab Racing is another to note.

7.45 Newcastle - Sprint handicap tricky to solve

It's a tough card and without doubt, the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap (7:45) is as tough as it gets over the minimum distance.

Course victors Pockley and Badri return and might be the place to start, although Venturous was just behind Badri last time.

Nelson Gay was rated as high as 95 in his heyday and makes stable debut for Michael Dods so could be worth a second look.

Watch all the action from Doncaster, Newcastle and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday 17 March.