Cheltenham Festival: You Wear It Well dominates from the front under Gavin Sheehan to win Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle

Gavin Sheehan dominated from the front on You Wear It Well to win the Jack de Bromhead Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Second in the Challow Hurdle this season and winner of the Grade Two Jane Seymour at Sandown last month, Jamie Snowden's six-year-old was sent off 16/1 and made every yard of the running under Sheehan.

Henry de Bromhead had aimed a number of his horses at the race, named in memory of his son who tragically died last year aged 13, and Magical Zoe looked to be giving him the best chance of victory under Adrian Heskin.

Nicky Henderson's 6/4 favourite Luccia was among the challengers stacking up in behind, but You Wear It Well always travelling with plenty in hand and went away to win by just under three lengths.

Magical Zoe was back in second, ahead of Gordon Elliott's Halka Du Tabert and Luccia back in fourth.

An error at the last cost Tony Mullins' Group One-winning Princess Zoe finishing any closer than fifth.

Snowden said: "She's following the Love Envoi route and is a very talented individual and also a strong stayer at that trip. With Honeysuckle retired who knows where she will end up?"

Image: Gavin Sheehan holds his arms aloft in celebration after riding You Wear It Well to victory at Cheltenham

Sheehan added: "I love her, she is a diamond. She tanked the first furlong and a half and she did prick her ears the last time I rode her, but it was honestly poetry in motion today. I just filled her up and when something came on her outside, her ears went back.

"We owe a lot to Jamie's head girl who rides her all the time. She's not easy at home and she will tear up, but once jumping she's on her game and Jamie is the nicest man."

Good Time Jonny came from through a wall of horses to win a typically busy Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle to win at 9/1 for trainer Tony Martin and jockey Liam McKenna.

There were plenty left in contention as the 23-runner field turned for home, with Venetia Williams' Green Book, Nicky Henderson's Walking On Air and Gordon Elliott's Salvador Ziggy all going well.

But, gaining ground all the while on the outside was Good Time Jonny, who found a well-timed gap to burst to the front and pull away by three lengths.

Image: Liam McKenna celebrates Good Time Jonny's victory in the Pertemps

There was further success for the Irish raiders when Seddon gave John McConnell his first Festival winner in the Magners Plate Handicap Chase.

It was also a first winner at the big meeting for Ben Harvey, who never missed a beat aboard the 10-year-old - bringing him home ahead of Richard Hobson's Fugitif to strike at 20/1.

McConnell said: "I don't know what to say. He's the horse of a lifetime. Top jockey, top worker rider, I don't do anything. I'm just a chancer, that's all I am. He's some horse, and the most beautiful, kindest horse you can ever imagine as well.

"He's just a happy horse. He loves being a racehorse, people talk about welfare and this is a horse that just loves being a racehorse. He would lay down for you, he's an amazing horse. With Ben on board it was like robbing 5lb, it's unbelievable."

Image: Seddon jumps clear of Fugitif in the Plate Handicap Chase

Thursday's finale produced a thrilling finish as the strong-travelling Angels Dawn held off the late rallying Stumptown in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase.

Patrick King gave the 10/1 winner a smooth ride round, waiting until the final fence to deliver his mount to the front.

Once there, Sam Curling's runner perhaps idled and allowed 7/2 favourite Stumptown to close to within a neck on the run-in, but Angels Dawn battled on bravely to give trainer and jockey their first Festival winner.