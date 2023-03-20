Today on Sky Sports Racing: Big fields make Southwell's seven-race card full of competition on Monday

The Sky Sports Racing cameras are focused on a competitive seven-race jumps card at Southwell on Monday, all live from 2pm.

2.35 Southwell - Coastguard Station aims to get back to winning ways

Henry Oliver's Coastguard Station enjoyed a fine 2022, scoring over hurdles at Southwell in April before making a winning start to chasing in November.

The lightly-raced seven-year-old then looks to have bumped into a nice one in Haddex Des Obeaux over Christmas but should not find anything of that quality in the Follow Us On Twitter At BetRhino Handicap Chase (2.35).

Venetia Williams' highly-experienced Desque De L'isle looks the main danger as he drops in grade having finished down the field in fifth at Wincanton in January.

File Illico put a string of disappointing efforts behind him last time when finishing runner-up at Leicester last month and could be in contention based on the best of his previous form.

3.35 Southwell - White Rhino seeks hat-trick for Cheltenham Festival-winning team

A 12-runner field gathers for the Download The Rhino.Bet App Handicap Hurdle (3.35) where Cheltenham Festival-winning trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero send White Rhino in search of a hat-trick.

The son of Doyen appears to have relished stepping up in trip to two and a half miles and will be dangerous again from bottom weight here.

Fergal O'Brien's Leading Theatre has strong Listed bumper form on her record and found just one too good on her last two starts at Taunton and Hereford.

Republican ended a long winless run for Oliver Sherwood at Hereford last month and is raised only 1lb for that success.

Kim Bailey's Pay The Pilot was a £130,000 purchase for connections in March 2021 but has been lightly raced since and was pulled up when last seen in January at Hereford.

4.35 Southwell - Pauling finds Joe Dadancer a good chance to score

Dan and Harry Skelton combined to win last year's renewal of the Price Boosts On Football At Rhino.Bet Novices' Hurdle (4.35) with Boombawn and return this time with Wetherby scorer Get Up Mush.

He carries a 7lb penalty for that victory and is highly respected for in-form connections.

The Ben Pauling-trained Joe Dadancer built on a promising effort at Doncaster when second to Olly Murphy's subsequent winner Hourvari at Lingfield last time.

Kim Bailey's Picks Lad threw in a lesser effort when last seen, but would be of interest if returning to the form of his Chepstow debut.

