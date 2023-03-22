Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las stages seven-race card on Wednesday as The Imposter seeks another win

Ffos Las takes centre stage live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday afternoon and there promises to be plenty of competitive action despite the relatively small fields.

3.15 Ffos Las - Icone D'Aubrelle and Valleres seek first chase win in feature handicap

The feature Follow Vickers.Bet On Facebook Novices' Handicap Chase (3.15) looks a tricky puzzle to solve as seven runners line up over the three-mile trip.

Neil Mulholland and Adam Wedge team up with Icone D'Aubrelle. Just a five-year-old, he sports the Grand National winning silks of the Waley-Cohens and will be popular to get off the mark over fences on his second fencing start as he steps up in distance after finishing third to Heltenham at the track last time out.

Valleres has finished third on four of his five chasing starts and steps up in distance on this second start for Venetia Williams after coming home well behind Eaton Collina at Chepstow on his first outing for the trainer.

Best Trition scored over course and distance in January and lines up under a 5lb higher mark for the Olly Murphy team, while Ben Pauling and Luca Morgan have the chance to notch another winner with Fawsley Spirit, who was second behind Sublime Heights at Plumpton last time.

3.50 Ffos Las - Progressive takes on in-form Corey's Courage

A small but select field of four has been assembled for the Vickers.Bet Mares' Handicap Hurdle (3.50).

Progressive tops the weights for Dr Richard Newland and the fit-again Cillin Leonard, who teamed up to score with Rostello at Southwell on Monday, having been narrowly denied on his last outing at Wetherby when a head behind Impulsive One after scoring at Kempton on her previous outing.

Olly Murphy's Corey's Courage scored nicely when appreciating the drop in class at Huntingdon earlier this month and shoulders a seven-pound penalty for that success.

Mulholland has two chances with Princess T, who made no impression at Fakenham last time after winning two of her first three starts this season, and nine-time hurdle winner Molliana, the mount of Adrian Heskin - the pair both returning from a winter break.

Image: Molliana is one of two runners for Neil Mulholland in the mares' handicap hurdle

5.00 Ffos Las - Recent winners Puddlesinthepark and The Imposter clash

The Vickers.Bet Independent Family Owned Bookmaker Handicap Hurdle (5.00) features some in-form rivals to conclude the afternoon and also possesss the biggest field with 11 declared.

The Imposter has enjoyed a splendid season over hurdles, winning four times since November, and represents Nigel Hawke and Tom Buckley. He bounced back from a battling defeat at Exeter to score at Wetherby on his last outing in January.

Evan Williams and Isabel Williams team up with course-and-distance winner Puddlesinthepark. The five-year-old appreciated the step up in distance to three miles when landing his first career success at Ffos Las earlier this month and returns off a four-pound higher mark.

Gentleman Valley will sport first-time cheekpieces and is another to note for the Pauling yard after weakening on his return from a lay-off at Market Rasen last month.

Ballydisco runs for the new training partnership of Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, while Learntalot, who has run some promising races in the past, bids to get off the mark for Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen.

Watch every race from Ffos Las live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, March 22.