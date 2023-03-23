Cheltenham Festival: Dashel Drasher team launch appeal over Stayers' Hurdle demotion to third place

Connections of Dashel Drasher have lodged an appeal in a bid to overturn their demotion to third in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Jeremy Scott's durable stable stalwart almost pulled off a shock in the day three feature, leading at the final flight before being reeled in by Sire Des Berlais in a thrilling three-way finish - beaten three-quarters of a length with a further neck back to Teahupoo in third.

However, Dashel Drasher's rider Rex Dingle allowed his mount to drift slightly left at the final flight and was adjudged by the stewards to have caused sufficient interference to deny Gordon Elliott's 9/4 favourite second spot.

The Holworthy Farm handler left Prestbury Park frustrated but proud of the 10-year-old, who is currently recharging his batteries ahead of further endeavours this spring.

"We have lodged an appeal," confirmed Scott. "He's all good, he's come out of the race really well and options are open - it would be nice to get another run out of him this season.

"I felt if we had a slightly better preparation, he could have ran even better (in the Stayers'), but he did us proud and he did outstandingly well."

Options for that further outing include Aintree's Liverpool Hurdle (April 15) and the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers' Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival (April 27) and while a trip to Merseyside could come too soon for Scott's stable stalwart, it would open up the possibility of an audacious double involving the French Champion Hurdle at Auteuil on May 20.

Image: Dashel Drasher could head to Punchestown next month

"He would have to be absolutely singing to go to Aintree," continued Scott. "That would be least likely I would have thought, but he does seem to have come out the race really well. So I wouldn't want to totally rule that out actually.

"Punchestown is one of my favourite trips, so I would love to go over there with him if I could.

"Normally he tells you when he's ready to run and I was quite surprised by how well he's come out of it. If you are being really greedy you could do something like Aintree, then put him away and go to France if you wanted a jolly, so I guess all options are open."