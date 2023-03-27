Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton and Lingfield take centre stage as All-Weather Championships Finals Day looms

All eyes are on the all-weather at Wolverhampton and Lingfield on Monday on Sky Sports Racing as Finals Day looms.

Wolverhampton 7.00 - Botti's Coco Jamboo the one to beat in feature

Marco Botti's Coco Jamboo looks like the one to beat in the Class 2 It's Time To Turn To Talksport Fillies' Handicap (7.00) at Dunstall Park.

The three-year-old was last seen running a good race to finish second here 16 days ago but before that she had won a classy event at Newmarket and if she can find that form again, she should be hard to beat on paper.

Kevin Stott needs a late flourish of winners to take the jockeys' title race to Finals Day on April 7 and has a good chance with River Pride, who brings a lot more experience into the race.

George Boughey's filly will be making her 16th career start and this is a big drop in class from the company she has been running against recently.

Keep an eye out for Glorious Angel who has been a revelation on the all-weather this winter, last seen finishing fifth in a Listed contest at Deauville and now has young star Billy Loughnane on board.

Wolverhampton 8.00 - King's Gavi Di Gavi faces Loughnane contender Daheer

Alan King's eight-year-old Gavi Di Gavi has been a hugely-consistent performer for the team and arrives looking for an eighth career victory in the Top Odds Every Day With Betuk Handicap (8.00).

Andrea Atzeni is back on board having steered him to a last-gasp victory here over the extended mile a month ago.

Mark Loughnane's Daheer will have the in-form apprentice jockey Billy Loughnane in the saddle and the six-year-old gelding's form seems to be trending in the right direction after a string of strong efforts in defeat.

Winforglory will be making just his fifth career start and the two-time winner is coming here on the back of a 207-day absence.

Image: Daheer ridden by David Probert (black and white) coming home to win the Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton

Lingfield 3.15 - Course-and-distance winner Ermesinde returns

The It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes (3.15) sees 10 go to post, headed by Ermesinde who looks to make it two wins from two starts for Kevin Philippart De Foy.

The Golden Horn filly worked hard for that victory on debut, but she certainly showed scope for improvement and it would not be a surprise if she remained unbeaten here.

One interesting feature of this contest is that Kirsten Rausing (breeder and owner of Arc star Alpinista) has bred three runners in this contest.

The most interesting of those is Alta Comedia who is a half-sister to three winners. Franny Norton takes the ride on the Charlie Johnston-trained three-year-old.

