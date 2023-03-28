Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hexham hosts jumps action on Tuesday before busy night at Wolverhampton

Hexham is focus of the Sky Sports Racing cameras on Tuesday afternoon before a busy eight-race card on the all-weather at Wolverhampton, all live from 2.15pm.

4.15 Hexham - Hat-trick seeker Big Changes stars in the feature

Last year's renewal of the Langley Castle An Outstanding Small Hotel Handicap Chase (4.15) went the way of the rapidly improving Into Overdrive, who went on score at Class 1 level in the Rowland Meyrick.

Five runners have assembled this time around with Laura Morgan's Big Changes on his own upwards curve having won at Leicester and Doncaster in recent weeks.

Still only six years old, he could continue on the rise, with claimer Lewis Dobb on board once more.

Top weight Chameron looks to be the biggest rival on paper. The 10-year-old, who ran in the Hunters Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last year, returns to the UK after three starts in Ireland for new trainer Patrick Griffin.

High Moon was a winner over hurdles off a 2lb higher mark than he now has, having gone winless in five starts over fences so far this season.

Image: There are six races to enjoy from the picturesque track at Hexham on Tuesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing

3.15 Hexham - Fontwell scorer Wewillgowithplanb the one to beat

Chasing may have always been plan A for Richard Bandey's Wewillgowithplanb as the six-year-old made a winning start over fences at Fontwell earlier this month.

So, it is a bit of a surprise to see him reverted to hurdles for the Download The NE-Bet App Today Handicap Hurdle (3.15).

His only success over the smaller obstacles came in Ireland when trained previously by Gearoid O'Loughlin but did run well on UK debut at Worcester in May.

James Moffatt's Bingoo is a lightly-raced seven-year-old and was good enough to win a bumper and a novice hurdles over this course and distance.

He has not been able to add to those victories in two starts this year but is definitely of interest on handicap debut from a mark of 112.

Benito [Lizzie Quinlan] and For Three [Mark Weatherer] complete the four-runner field.

Image: Richard Bandey's Wewillgowithplanb reverts to hurdles on Tuesday after winning over fences last time

6.30 Wolverhampton - Scott's Copper Bay handed good chance to score

The BetUK's Acca Club 5 Free Bet Restricted Novice Stakes (6.30) looks to offer a good chance for a couple of horses to go one better than they managed on their last start.

George Scott's Copper Bay stepped up from her debut to finish a strong second on her most recent start at Chelmsford, behind a well-backed favourite and six lengths clear of the third-placed horse.

Michael Attwater's Mick Says No also caught the eye on her second career start over this course and distance, flashing home from last to finish second at 100/1.

Woolhampton brings by far the most experience into the race, having been highly tried as a juvenile, including finishing second in the valuable Super Sprint Stakes at Newbury and third in the Listed St Hugh's Stakes.

