Hollie Doyle: Star flat jockey set for Friday return ahead of Lincoln meeting at Doncaster

Leading flat jockey Hollie Doyle will make her return to riding on Friday at Newcastle ahead of this weekend’s Lincoln meeting at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Group One-winning rider has been out of the saddle since January following an elbow injury sustained in a fall at Wolverhampton.

Doyle enjoyed another memorable season in 2022 with over 150 winners, partnering Nashwa to a first Classic victory as well as landing another Royal Ascot success on Bradsell and further glory on star stayer Trueshan.

She is set to make her return at Newcastle, taking the ride on Rhythm And Hooves in the 5:50pm race, ahead of Saturday's opening flat turf meeting of the year at Doncaster.

Some of her rides include Richard Spencer's Revich in the lucrative Lincoln Handicap, as well chances on Wilderness Girl in the Cammidge Trophy and the classy Tempus in the Doncaster Mile.

Image: Hollie Doyle and Trueshan

"It's been a frustrating time on the sidelines, but it was great to receive the green light to return," said the Sky Sports Racing ambassador.

"I've been back at Oaksey House this morning, and the team there have been fantastic right the way through my recovery.

"I'll be riding out this week and am looking forward to getting back in the saddle at Newcastle on Friday and on Lincoln day at Doncaster and kicking on from there."

Watch every race from the Lincoln meeting at Doncaster this Saturday, exclusively live on Sky Sports Racing.