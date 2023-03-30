Lincoln Handicap live on Sky Sports: William Haggas says Al Mubhir has class edge over Doncaster rival Montassib

William Haggas feels favourite Al Mubhir has the class edge of his two Pertemps Network Lincoln contenders as he bids to become the winning-most trainer of Doncaster's season-opening feature, live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday.

The Somerville Lodge handler has landed the famous mile handicap on a record-equalling four occasions, including with the ultra-impressive Addeybb in 2018.

This year he saddles Haydock winner Al Mubhir and stablemate Montassib, with the former drawn in the same stall (10) as Addeybb.

Seven of the last 10 winners have come from a double-figure draw which could be good news for other well-fancied runners Majestic (16), Awaal (17) and Wanees (22).

Reflecting on the draw and the favourite's chances, Haggas told Sky Sports Racing: "I haven't really studied it yet but a lot of the fancied ones are drawn high so I'm sure there will be pace on that far side.

Image: The full draw for the 2023 Pertemps Network Lincoln at Doncaster on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing

"I don't think anyone really knows where the best place to be drawn is.

"Al Mubhir will end up being a better horse by the end of the year and could be a Listed horse."

Having seen Montassib win his only start as a juvenile back in 2020, Haggas had to wait another year and a half to get the son of Exceed And Excel back on track, winning his first two last season before filling the frame in four big handicaps, including the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Image: Addeybb wins the 2018 Lincoln for Haggas

"He missed his three-year-old season completely so has only had one full campaign," Haggas said.

"He's got a bit of improvement still to come possibly and will like the soft ground and the mile.

"I can see him running really well but I'm not sure if he's got the class of Al Mubhir. He looks like one for all those big handicaps throughout the summer."

