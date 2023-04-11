Aintree: Constitution Hill 'in really good order', says Nico de Boinville as Shishkin seeks Bowl victory

Nico de Boinville has reported Constitution Hill to be "in really good order" ahead of his run in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle at Aintree on Thursday.

Nicky Henderson's charge, who stormed to victory in the Champion Hurdle last time out, is stepping up to two-and-a-half miles for the first time as he bids to extend his unbeaten record over hurdles.

"He's in really good order," the jockey told Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday. "He worked nicely on Saturday. He's schooled as well, so I'm looking forward to him running again.

"We had the Lambourn Open Day on Friday and lots of people came to see him and he didn't turn a hair which was amazing to see.

"He's a good looking horse now, he's really filled out and he's really come into himself."

De Boinville expects Constitution Hill to take the new distance in his stride as he faces five rivals.

"It's going to be a good race I don't think that [the distance] will be a problem. He seems to do all his work really easily and I don't think the extra four furlongs will be any problem at all."

De Boinville will also be on board Shishkin at Aintree on Thursday in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl over 3m 1f.

The nine-year-old was a beaten favourite when finishing second behind Envoi Allen in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but De Boinville hopes he can return to winning ways.

Image: Shishkin impressed when winning the Ascot Chase before his defeat at Cheltenham

He said: "We were a bit deflated after his run at Cheltenham, although he did stay on really well up the hill.

"We've tried to work a few things out and he seems to be in really good order at home. He's been working well and schooling well, so I'm hoping he will give me an easier rider

"Everything's been right since Cheltenham. I'm staying nice and positive. I really like the horse and when he's on song he will be very hard to beat. All the ability is there, it's just a case of bringing it all together."

Looking ahead to Saturday's Grand National, De Boinville is set to take the ride on Mister Coffey, who finished third behind Gaillard Du Mesnil at Cheltenham last time out.

"He's right down at the bottom of the weights," said the jockey. "Any rain that comes shouldn't be a problem. He's by Authorized and he seems to go through it alright.

Image: Mister Coffey heads up the gallops at Seven Barrows as he warms up for the Grand National

"He schooled very well over the 'National fences' although they were quite small at Lambourn. He went round in the Topham (16th behind Mac Tottie) nicely last year, so I'm looking forward to the ride."