Today on Sky Sports Racing: Flat action at Newcastle on Thursday where Charlie Appleby duo head strong maiden field

Newcastle stages a seven-race all-weather fixture on Thursday afternoon (2.10 to 5.40) with Charlie Appleby double-handed in an intriguing maiden, watch all the action live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.45 Newcastle - Deep Impact filly Sahara Mist debuts in strong novice

The At The Races App Market Movers Maiden Fillies' Stakes (2.45) looks a cracker with some choicely bred three-year-olds among a field of eight.

Charlie Appleby is double-handed with well-bred pair Joyful Act and Sahara Mist heading to post. The former is a daughter of Frankel and finished fourth behind Verbier when running green on her debut at Wolverhampton last month. Harry Davies keeps the ride.

Deep Impact filly Sahara Mist is a half-sister to four-time Group/Grade One performer Wuheida and makes her debut over this 10-furlong trip.

A quality line-up also includes Sir Michael Stoute's Corymbosa, who steps markedly up in distance having finished seventh over seven furlongs on her debut at Kempton in November, and Jedd O'Keefe's Silk Bird, the most experienced runner in the race and runner-up on the last two of her three outings.

3.55 Newcastle - Course-and-distance winner Ron O takes on Streak Lightning

The At The Races App Form Study Handicap (3.55) over a mile features three last-time-out winners among a field of 10.

Ray Craggs' Ron O was well-supported when keeping on well to prevail over this course and distance 10 days ago and will bid to follow up under a 5lb penalty, with Paul Mulrennan again in the saddle.

Streak Lightning recorded his second course success last month, running on well to defeat Novak by a length, and steps up from seven furlongs for Ruth Carr and James Sullivan.

Broctune Red has also been in fine form, winning easily over 10 furlongs last time as he came home six lengths clear of Isle Of Wolves, and should be feared on this rise in grade.

Richard Fahey's Ravenglass finished last season in great style, winning at Redcar and Thirsk before running third to The Cookstown Cafu in this grade at Pontefract, and reappears having just his second all-weather start.

4.30 Newcastle - Fahey, Stoute and Boughey field runners in three-year-old handicap

Some big-name trainers target the Follow @AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap (4.30) as seven runners line up over the one-mile trip.

Sir Michael Stoute's Ulysess gelding Falcon Nine is a half-brother to Albigna and makes his handicap debut off a mark of 75, having run three times as a two-year-old.

Fahey's Time Traveller is another to make his handicap debut on his reappearance. Having finished last season with a distant runner-up effort to Phoenix Fire when favourite at Redcar he steps up to a mile under Oisin Orr and has been gelded since last seen.

All Calluna's three runs to date have come over six furlongs and he should have more to offer up in trip in the silks of Amo Racing after being given a wind operation by the powerful George Boughey yard.

Calypso, trained by James Ferguson and ridden by Danny Muscutt, heads the weights after chasing home Wiltshire when second over seven furlongs on his last outing in November. He is another who has been gelded since then.

