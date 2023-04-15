Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth opens doors for exciting season opener

Yarmouth is back for another flat turf campaign and joins Newcastle, Chepstow and Wolverhampton on a lively Saturday on Sky Sports Racing.

3.20 Yarmouth - Cowell looking to target sprint handicap

Robert Cowell tends to target this type of race with his sprinters and runs two in the Follow @Bresbet On Twitter Handicap (3:20).

Angle Land has ran well throughout the winter and will be looking to convert that into some decent turf form, while Faustus looks attractively handicapped as well.

Kevin Frost runs Spoof who has won on seven occasions and ran well at the Lincoln meeting, while Ed Walker's Libra Tiger could thrive over the flying five furlongs.

3.25 Newcastle - Quality chase headlined by Kirby runner

Bushypark was a disappointment in the Midlands Grand National but could bounce back now dropped in grade for the QuinnBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase (3:25).

Philip Kirby's charge will need to improve against five solid rivals, including High Moon who was second last time out at Hexham for Rebecca Menzies.

Tjade Collier enjoyed success with Blue Hawaii last time at Sedgefield and is probably the one to beat if repeating that kind of form.

4.52 Chepstow - In-form rivals clash in Wales

Two yards who have been going notably well are those of Olly Murphy and Gary Moore and they face off in the DragonBet Good Luck In The National Handicap Hurdle (4:52).

Fiston De Becon has won his last two for the Murphy team, including on handicap debut at Market Rasen last time and young rider Lewis Stones keeps the ride.

He faces Spirit D'Aunou for the red-hot Gary Moore team - the four-year-old is chasing a four-timer with Niall Houlihan off a 5lb higher mark than last time out.

Watch every race from Yarmouth, Newcastle, Chepstow and Wolverhampton on Saturday 14 April on Sky Sports Racing