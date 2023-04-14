 Skip to content

Poundland Top Novices' Hurdle: Inthepocket and Rachael Blackmore strike for Henry De Bromhead at Aintree

Inthepocket proved a cut above for Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead; the victory gave the Supreme form a boost with Strong Leader also running in that race and following the winner home in second

Friday 14 April 2023 16:06, UK

Inthepocket and Rachael Blackmore jump the last at Aintree
Image: Inthepocket and Rachael Blackmore jump the last at Aintree

Rachael Blackmore steered Inthepocket to a first Grade One success in the Poundland Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

A Grade Two winner at Navan earlier in the season for Henry de Bromhead, the JP McManus-owned six-year-old went on to fill the runner-up at the highest level at the Dublin Racing Festival before finishing a creditable fourth to Marine Nationale in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month.

On the strength of that form Inthepocket was the 3-1 favourite for his third top-level assignment and after racing close to the pace throughout, he moved smoothly to the lead halfway up the straight and found plenty for pressure on the run-in to secure the honours by a length and three quarters.

Inthepocket jumps clear of Luccia under Rachael Blackmore at Aintree
Image: Inthepocket jumps clear of Luccia under Rachael Blackmore at Aintree

Strong Leader came from a mile back to fill the runner-up spot, charging home to beat Luccia to the silver medal, with Hansard not far behind that pair in fourth.

De Bromhead said: "The Supreme form looks very good, I'm delighted with that and I think that is our first Grade One winner for the McManus family so really happy with that.

"He warmed into it, he was a little bit slow over the first couple but he's a horse we've always thought a lot of and it's nice to see him go and prove it.

"I was a bit worried about coming back after Cheltenham, but it didn't make a difference. He was really good.

"I imagine he'll be going in a field now and then we'll see. He's obviously got good size and scope so we'll see, there are no plans at the moment."

He added: "I'm open minded about next year. There's been some good novices this season. He won a nice race at Naas then it was a bit of a funny race at the Dublin Racing Festival before he ran a nice race at Cheltenham in the Supreme.

"But he's growing up with every run. He's got pace and he says, he's a really exciting horse."

Blackmore said: "I was always happy and if anything I got carried into it a bit too soon because it is a long way to the line from the back of the last. Dropping my stick didn't help either, but we got away with it."

