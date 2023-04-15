Protesters from animal rights organisation Animal Rising breached the racecourse after climbing over security fences; racehorse Hill Sixteen died following fall at the first fence

Third racehorse dies during Grand National meeting - as 118 arrested over protests before event

A third racehorse has died during the Grand National meeting, as a total of 118 people have been arrested after a large number of protesters attempted to gain entry to the track.

The race started at 5.27pm (instead of 5.15pm) after around 15 Animal Rising demonstrators were reported to have been on the track, with at least two affixing themselves to a jump using glue and lock-on devices, according to the climate and animal rights group.

Following a fatal fall at the first fence, horse Hill Sixteen died after the race had finished. According to the animal rights group, this is what the protest was trying to stop.

It follows the death of Dark Raven who died after racing earlier on Saturday afternoon and Envoye Special who died on Thursday, during the first day of the three-day festival.

"A total of 118 people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and public nuisance offences in relation to disruption at the Grand National," Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said.

The police added that they "respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly".

Student Sarah McCaffrey, who was one of those disrupting the track said: "I know everyone coming to Aintree to view the races today would say they love the horses; however, the suffering experienced by them should shock us all.

"That's why I've decided to put my body between those horses and death on the racecourse, rather than gamble with their lives."

A number of individuals also sat on the M57 motorway, which runs from the M62 to Aintree. Police stopped traffic in both directions causing delays for more than an hour.

When the race got under way it was Corach Rambler, ridden by Derek Fox and trained by Lucinda Russell that stormed to victory to win the race, which lasted around 10 minutes.

"Today marks not the end, but the beginning, of the summer of Animal Rising," spokesperson Orla Coghlan said.

"We will be defending animals and nature and creating an un-ignorable national conversation about our relationship to animals and the natural world."

The group said in the UK alone, 49 horses have died or been killed so far this year due to horseracing, a statistic they said was "unacceptable".

The League Against Cruel Sports also wants whips to be banned because they push horses beyond what they can safely do, and says this weekend's events show change is needed.

Spokesperson Emma Judd said: "One death is too many. Animal welfare needs to be put before gambling profits and entertainment, and steps need to be taken to end this carnage which is occurring year after year."

She went on to call for an independent regulator that prioritises horse welfare.

In a statement, Peta UK said notorious fences such as the Chair, Becher's Brook and the Canal Turn cause "horrific and often fatal injuries" almost every year.

"Every time horses are forced to jump over these excessively high obstacles, it puts tremendous pressure on their slender front legs and they risk broken legs, necks and backs," it added.

"Even those who make it off the track alive are likely to suffer. Thousands of horses - including 'spent' thoroughbreds and those who don't 'make the grade' - are discarded like used betting slips every year."

The British Horseracing Authority chief executive, Julie Harrington, said the sporting body works "tirelessly" to improve safety records and reduce risk.

Offering her condolences to those linked to the horses who died this week, she added: "Every incident is reviewed by the BHA alongside the racecourse and other bodies.

"As a sport, we have for years shown great determination and commitment to improve welfare standards by taking measured scientific, evidence-based, regulatory and education-based steps."

Dickon White, who runs Aintree racecourse as North West regional director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said that Hill Sixteen was "immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals during the Grand National, but sadly sustained a fatal injury".

He said that two other horses, Recite a Prayer and Cape Gentleman, are under further assessment in the stables, before giving heartfelt condolences to the connections to both Hill Sixteen and Dark Raven.

Ahead of the Grand National race, three people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, including 25-year-old spokesperson Claudia Penna Rojas.

A man and a 33-year-old woman were detained in Greater Manchester on suspicion of the same offence.

Some racegoers did not seem to notice the delay caused by the presence of protesters.

Alice Pocock, 29, from Newbury, Berkshire, said: "All my friends messaged asking if we'd seen the protesters but we didn't notice, I just wondered why the race was delayed.

"Every horse here is born and bred to race. I think the protesters are putting themselves at harm and they don't understand the racing industry."