Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon returns with quality handicap action featuring Silver Bowl Handicap

Ripon gets their 2023 season under way this afternoon and there’s plenty of interesting handicaps as well as some novice action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3:55 Ripon - Johnston contender could follow up

An impressive winner last week at Newcastle, Centre Court could slam his rivals again in the Ripon 'Cock O' The North' Handicap (3:55) for Charlie Johnston.

The three-year-old looked to thrive for the step up to a mile for the first time and although he carries a 6lb penalty, he remains 2lb well in and gets the services of Joe Fanning again.

Boy Douglas is another last time winner after taking an Ayr novice last time, whilst Violeta was a good second for the Ben Haslam team in a good maiden at Newcastle.

4:30 Ripon - Menzies team chasing hat-trick in Silver Bowl

The Ripon Silver Bowl (4:30) could well be at the mercy of Painters Palette for Rebecca Menzies who goes for the hat-trick under Alistair Rawlinson on Thursday.

His two victories have come at Wolverhampton in novice and then handicap company, so the turf will prove another test but has only been raised 3lb for his most recent victory.

Tim Easterby has an excellent Ripon record and runs Poet's Dawn, who was successful when last seen back in October at Nottingham.

3:20 Ripon - Course specialist Mark's Choice returns

A winner of the Ripon Silver Trophy back in 2021, Mark's Choice returns at his beloved Yorkshire venue in the Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate Handicap (3:20).

His sole victory last year came at this track and should be monitored in the market, dropping back to Class 4 level for the Adrian Keatley team.

Musicka has been ticking over nicely during the winter for the David O'Meara team - he heads up the rivals having won two of his last four races and has 5lb apprentice Mark Winn on board.

Watch Ripon and ParisLongchamp on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, April 20.