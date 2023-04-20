Craven Stakes: Indestructible too strong for Karl Burke and Amo Racing at Newmarket

Indestructible made the best possible start to life with Karl Burke when winning the bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket - and paid a handsome compliment to Chaldean in the process.

Formerly with Michael O'Callaghan in Ireland, Indestructible was moved to Burke's stables in Leyburn by owners Amo Racing and the transfer paid an immediate dividend.

The increasingly familiar purple and white Amo silks have enjoyed a stellar week at HQ, with Richard Hannon's Mammas Girl winning the Nell Gwyn and propelling herself into the 1000 Guineas picture in the process being supplemented by the impressive victory of Persian Dreamer.

Image: Indestructible and Kevin Stott wins the Craven for Amo Racing and Karl Burke

Andrew Balding's Chaldean, due to run in Saturday's Greenham Stakes at Newbury, beat Indestructible twice last season in the Acomb Stakes at York and the Champagne at Doncaster.

Joined at the head of affairs going into the dip by The Foxes, Indestructible stuck his head down for Kevin Stott and found plenty for pressure while The Foxes - who looked to go a length up a one stage - drifted over to the far rail.

In the end, Indestructible ran out a length and a quarter winner, with Dancing Magic staying on for third.

Charlie Appleby's Mysterious Night, sent off the 15-8 favourite, was niggled from some way out and failed to get competitive.

"Thankfully the horses have started to hit form. If you'd been talking to me two weeks ago I was pulling what is left of my hair out, but things have clicked into gear," said Burke.

"This is a lovely, scopey horse. I got a phone call just before Christmas asking if we'd take him and I'm not going to turn down horses like him.

"We had a couple of niggles with him physically after he arrived, nothing major, but because of those niggles I'm sure he's having a good blow today and he'll improve.

"He has worked well, especially in the last two weeks as with each piece of work he did leading into this he worked better each time, so I'm delighted.

Image: Andrew Balding's The Foxes (near side) beats Classic and Loyal Touch at Goodwood

"I'd say I'd have to fight Kia (Joorabchian, owner) now not to come back here in two weeks' time (2000 Guineas). He deserves his chance, I'm sure."

Balding's wife, Anna-Lisa, said: "These trials are always a fact-finding mission and for him (The Foxes) he's run really good and his best days are hopefully ahead of him still over a little bit further.

"For Chaldean, he's wintered well and Saturday will answer more questions."