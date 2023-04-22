Scottish Grand National: Kitty's Light wins for Christian Williams after protestors storm Ayr track

Protestors storm track at Ayr ahead of Scottish Grand National in a similar disruption to the scenes at Aintree for the Randox Grand National earlier this month; Kitty's Light beats Cooper's Cross to give Christian Williams back-to-back victories in the race

Kitty's Light gave trainer Christian Williams back-to-back victories in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr after protestors once again targeted horse racing.

Police presence was high at Ayr and there were brief concerns about a delay to the feature race as protestors, some wearing the pink T-shirts of the Animal Rising organisation, stormed the track about 15 minutes before the start.

Animal Rising were responsible for large-scale disruption of the Randox Grand National at Aintree last weekend, resulting in the initial arrest of over 100 people.

Image: Police and security clear the track at Ayr after protestors targeted the Scottish Grand National meeting

Police and stewards cleared the protestors at Ayr and the race went ahead a few minutes behind schedule, with Kitty's Light - runner-up in the race last year behind stablemate Win My Wings - getting the better of Cooper's Cross in second.

Police Scotland confirmed "a number of arrests" were made, with Animal Rising saying around 25 of its supporters invaded the track.

Police Scotland said: "Officers are responding to a protest which is ongoing at Ayr Racecourse this afternoon. A significant operation is under way to safely remove those involved.

"A number of arrests have been made and an increased police presence remains at the scene."

Image: Protestors on the track at Ayr ahead of the Scottish Grand National

Sarah McCaffrey, of Animal Rising, said: "As a society, we love animals, but we have to find a way to care for them without harming them. This conversation is particularly important in Scotland where we have so much potential for nature and wildlife to thrive.

"We can all build a world that we are proud to be part of. An end to horse racing, as well as a transition to a plant-based food system, are key elements of this kinder, safer future."

Ayr's managing director David Brown praised the swift action of the police and security teams. He said: "The police and security dealt with it like the consummate professionals that they are.

"The race went off to time, there was no notable delay and the professionalism of the team up here in Scotland was a credit to them, they dealt with it in a very efficient manner."

Raised 8lb for his win in the Eider Chase at Newcastle in February, Kitty's Light was dropped out by Jack Tudor before arriving late with his challenge at the last fence.

Image: Christian Williams and Jack Tudor celebrate with the Scottish Grand National trophy

Williams has had his world turned upside down recently with the news his five-year-old daughter Betsy has been diagnosed with leukaemia, and was emotional in the aftermath.

He said: "It's brilliant. He's a very important horse. We've a big battle on at home with my daughter, but this is great and will cheer everyone up.

"I'm lucky to have the staff I've got, and the family. It's a great tonic to the children watching at home and I'm looking forward to getting back tonight and seeing them all."