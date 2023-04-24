Today on Sky Sports Racing: Andrew Balding hands first start to Lady Wulfrun in Royal colours at Windsor

There are some hugely exciting two-year-old debutants on show at Windsor on Monday, while Hexham hosts competitive big fields across its seven-race card, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

Windsor 2.00 - Amo pair and Royal runner feature in hot novice

Two-year-old novice events at Windsor are always fascinating to watch and the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (2.00) is no different as 11 juveniles go to post.

Only one of them has previous racecourse experience and that is Tokyo Drift in the Amo Racing colours for Kevin Stott and David Loughnane. The daughter of Showcasing made a pleasing debut when third at Kempton 12 days ago and therefore appears to set a decent standard for the newcomers to beat.

Amo also run Aclaim filly Always Love You for Dominic Ffrench Davis, while Andrew Balding hands a first start to Lady Wulfrun in the Royal colours of His Majesty The King and The Queen Consort.

The daughter of Saxon Warrior is a half-sister to previous Royal winners Encourage and Candle Of Hope and should be capable of going well.

Windsor 3.10 - Three last-time winners contest fillies' handicap

The Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Fillies' Handicap (3.10) looks an intriguing contest as three of the six runners look to follow-up victories last time out.

They are headed by Charlie Appleby's Sunset Point who will be ridden by William Buick. The Dubawi filly took three attempts to get her head in front but she left a good impression when weaving through traffic to win at Lingfield.

Maid In Kentucky is another who won at Lingfield last time out where she profited from a smart Connor Planas ride to steal the race turning for home.

Swift Lioness showed supreme toughness to win on her last start at Doncaster 185 days ago and if she's given free reign at the head of affairs here, she'll be tough to pass.

Image: Champion jockey William Buick gets aboard Sunset Point on Monday

Hexham 2.15 - Patagonia & Cudgel headline 16-runner handicap

There are impressive big fields across Hexham's seven-race card including 16 heading to post in the two-mile Langley Castle An Outstanding Small Hotel Handicap Chase (2.15).

Top-weight Patagonia is expected to be popular in the market despite being a maiden over both hurdles and fences. Gary Hanmer's six-year-old was touched off last time out by a nose at Wetherby and has only gone up 1lb for that effort.

Last time out winner Cudgel is a ten-year-old who has danced every dance. He took advantage of a drop in the weights to win last time and has only gone up 4lbs for that victory.

Another with a chance would be Going Mobile who is two from two over course and distance and goes for the Sam and Jonathan England team.

Monday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Windsor and Hexham live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, April 24.