Dean Holland: Jockey dies aged 34 after fall from horse at Donald racecourse in Victoria, Australia

Jockey Dean Holland has died after a fall at Donald racecourse in Australia.

Holland, 34, fell when his mount Headingley, who was racing in second place, veered in sharply and crashed through the inside rail and in doing so, brought down Alana Kelly's mount Time To Rumble. Kelly was uninjured in the incident.

Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones said: "On behalf of the Victorian racing industry, I would like to extend our prayers and heartfelt condolences to Dean's partner Lucy, his children, his family, friends and colleagues on the incredibly sad news of his passing.

"It was a tragic accident at Donald today and we are all deeply shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the fall.

"Dean was a gifted lightweight rider who won over 1000 races and was highly respected by his peers. He showcased his immense talent on the biggest stage last month when winning the Group One Newmarket Handicap at Flemington.

"Dean's passing is heartbreaking for all within Victorian racing and the sport nationally. It is a sobering reminder of the immense bravery of our riders."

In a statement, Victoria Police said: "Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a jockey in Donald on 24 April.

"The male was riding in a race at a track on Racecourse Road when he fell around 1.30pm. He was worked on by paramedics but sadly died at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious."

The remainder of the meeting at Donald was abandoned.

Holland's riding career began in 2005 and he went on to ride more than 1075 career winners with those victories predominantly coming in Victoria and South Australia, along with the Northern Territory and Tasmania.

He won his first Group One race in the 2010 Schweppes Oaks at Morphettville aboard Small Minds, before claiming his second aboard In Secret in the Newmarket Handicap at Flemington last month.